"Kellen Moore is an idiot" - NFL fans react to concerning stat on Tyler Shough following Derek Carr's retirement

NFL fans slammed the New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation after NFL analyst Warren Sharp shared concerning statistics about rookie Tyler Shough. Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are currently the QBs looking to start in New Orleans following the retirement of Derek Carr, which is not inspiring a lot of confidence within the fanbase.

Ad

On May 10, Sharp posted on X a statistical breakdown revealing Tyler Shough's major flaws:

"#2 worst accuracy vs Power-5 opponents of any QB in this class, 42% comp rate when pressured (#2 worst in QB class ahead of only Max Brosmer). 58% comp rate when blitzed (#2 worst in QB class ahead of only Jalen Milroe)."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sharp did note that Tyler Shough showed "solid performance when kept clean."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Derek Carr discovered a throwing shoulder injury during offseason training that would require surgery, prompting his retirement at age 34. This sudden departure accelerated New Orleans' transition to its next quarterback.

Sharpe's post had fans erupting with criticism directed primarily at Saints head coach Kellen Moore:

"He fucking sucks. Kellen Moore is an idiot," one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kellen Moore is an actual idiot lmao," wrote another.

Another fan added, "I'm so excited to watch this blow up completely in the Saints face. They should have drafted Sanders. Inexcusable!!"

Not all fans shared this pessimistic outlook:

"Don't care. He gets in the right scheme, had a solid O line and some NFL talent at skill positions this kid could prove a lot of nay sayers wrong," wrote one fan.

Ad

Another simply noted, "Well we better make sure he stays clean."

Another fan wrote: "Saints gone be picking high again next year. Hopefully they can get their future QB then."

Can Kellen Moore build a system to smoothen Tyler Shough's NFL transition?

NFL: New Orleans Saints Rookie Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The primary concern surrounding Tyler Shough centers on his performance under pressure, a problem that could sink his NFL career before it truly begins. ESPN's analysis points out that while Shough avoids sacks at an impressive rate (8.6% when pressured, nearly half that of the next-best rookie QB). His decision-making and accuracy collapse when defenders close in.

Ad

ESPN detailed these issues:

"He is extremely shaky around pressure... Shough tends to fade away from hits, which dramatically impacts his accuracy, and will launch panic throws when he knows he's going down."

These tendencies could prove disastrous at the NFL level, where pocket purity is rarely guaranteed.

Moore now faces the challenge of constructing an offensive system that minimizes these flaws. According to ESPN, Moore has previously adapted his scheme to fit his quarterbacks, shifting from pass-heavy approaches with Dak Prescott to more run-focused attacks with Jalen Hurts.

Ad

The Saints' personnel, featuring vertical threats Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave alongside running back Alvin Kamara, offers various strategic options.

The team's offensive line situation will play a critical role in Tyler Shough's development. ESPN notes the Saints will likely start two young tackles - second-year player Taliese Fuaga and rookie first-rounder Kelvin Banks Jr. This inexperience on the edges could spell trouble for a quarterback who struggles mightily when pressured.

Competition still exists on the roster, with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener in the mix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.