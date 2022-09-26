WATCH: Bills OC Ken Dorsey goes crazy and smashes his equipment as team loses close game to division rival Dolphins

Thanks to Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, tablets are now 0-3 to start out the season. In Week 2, Tom Brady busted a couple of tablets. Now, here in Week 3, Dorsey has decided to do the honors, and this was because of his Bills suffering a frustrating 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

After the final play of the game between the Bills and Dolphins, there was a video that showed Buffalo’s coaching staff booth at the Hard Rock Stadium. During the shot, Dorsey had a complete meltdown, smashing his equipment and throwing around his notebook and papers. The incident was aired on national television.

Field Yates @FieldYates Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. https://t.co/F7Jp5IMlFP

The game would come to an end after Josh Allen completed a pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie; however, McKenzie couldn’t get out of bounds. With the Bills not having any timeouts and having enough time to spike the ball, the clock would tick down to give Miami the win.

Everything that Ken Dorsey had around him – tablets, notebooks, papers, pens, etc. – were used as tools to take out his frustration on. The freakout would become so reckless, that the video stream appeared to end because of Dorsey smashing equipment into the camera. However, the stream would catch more than enough to highlight Dorsey's actions, making the Bills’ loss look just a tad worse.

Ken Dorsey and the Buffalo Bills could be penalized

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

Tom Brady got lucky, but Ken Dorsey may not get the same treatment. This is because the NFL sent out a memo to all 32 teams before Week 3 issuing warnings about breaking tablets. The reason why the league issued the warning is because of what Brady did in Week 2. He destroyed a pair of tablets in one game. After the 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints, Brady would take to Twitter to apologize for the incidents.

For Ken Dorsey, there are a couple of different factors that could go into the scenario becoming a punishment for him. 1. Dorsey received a warning from the league days in advance about not damaging tablets, which is enough for the NFL to lay down punishment. And 2. Dorsey’s not Tom Brady. That’s pretty self-explanatory.

Expect the Buffalo Bills to be penalized by the NFL before Week 4, and also don’t be surprised if Ken Dorsey receives an individual punishment.

Up next on the schedule for the Buffalo Bills is a road contest against the Baltimore Ravens. That game is set for Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT.

For the Miami Dolphins, they’re also on the road, facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in a short week on Prime Video Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:15 PM EDT this Thursday.

