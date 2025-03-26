Kendrick Bourne sends 4-word message to Stefon Diggs after $69,000,000 move to Patriots

The Patriots added another wide receiver to their room after signing Stefon Diggs and Kendrick Bourne was there welcoming him with open arms. New England is entering a new era with Mike Vrabel as their new head coach and Drake Maye entering his second year in professional football. It did not require an expert to see that they required offensive reinforcements last season.

By adding Stefon Diggs, the Patriots now have him, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, Ja'Lynn Polk, and others to help their young quarterback. It will require time for it to gel but it already looks better than what it was before. Bourne could not contain his excitement to be working with them all and posted on X/Twitter that he was ready to get to work, writing,

"Ooooooo yeaaaaaaaa!! Let’s workkkk!!!"

Throwback to when Stefon Diggs' masterclass caused Kendrick Bourne to lament Patriots' offensive efficiency

By signing a $69 million contract for three years with the Patriots, Stefon Diggs is returning to the AFC East where he previously played for the Bills. He earned multiple Pro Bowl nominations in Buffalo and New England fans will be hoping that he brings that to his new team.

Kendrick Bourne knows firsthand what damage he can do. In December 2022, the Patriots lost 24-10 to the Bills. It caused the New England wide receiver to launch into a deep public introspection, saying,

"We just need to scheme up better. We need to know what they’re doing. We need to know what they want to do on third down, you know what I mean? We’re kind of sporadic. They call this and we call that and it falls into what they want. We need to have it where they’re falling into what we want. That’s not my job. It’s my job to just run the call."

Kendrick Bourne finished with one reception for 15 yards that day. Stefon Diggs went for 92 yards and recorded a touchdown. Bourne's frustration boiled over as he concluded,

“But as we all could see, they had, what, 30 first downs? And we only had eight. So something they were doing against us was working, and something we were doing against them wasn’t working. It’s just about figuring it out each week. We’ve still got life, but we need to hurry up and figure it out.”

Kendrick Bourne was disappointed that the Bills' offense was so much better than their own that day. Now, the player who made it happen is on the Parriots' side.

