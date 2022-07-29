WATCH: Kenny Pickett brings young Steelers fan to tears with surprise autograph in viral video

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has made a young fan's day. As the team goes through its paces as training camp begins, fans have flocked to see their favorite players in the flesh.

For most, it is a dream come true to see their heroes, meet and greet them, and grab a picture and an autograph. For one young fan, the dream was realized when he saw Kenny Pickett.

The young fan, Phillip, was with fellow Steelers fans when the rookie quarterback came up to sign some autographs and chat. The emotions of seeing Pickett proved too much for young Phillip as he was quickly reduced to tears in a heartwarming moment:

The Steelers quarterback could be heard saying to Phillip:

" You alright, man? Happy times, happy times."

The quarterback then went on to say:

"What' your name man? Phillip? I'm Kenny."

It is clear that meeting the Pittsburgh rookie is something that the young fan wanted more than anything, and he finally got his wish as he not only got to meet Pickett but got a handshake and lots of memorabilia.

Will Kenny Pickett be the starting quarterback come Week 1?

The rookie quarterback at the NFL Combine

The Pittsburgh Steelers starting job is up in the air. Mark Kaboly, Steelers beat writer for The Athletic, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said that for the first day of training camp, the rookie and Mitch Trubisky split the first-team reps 50/50.

#PMSLive #HereWeGo "I don't think Kenny Pickett has much of a chance at starting day one.. it's gonna be hard for him to overtake Trubisky" ~ @MarkKaboly "I don't think Kenny Pickett has much of a chance at starting day one.. it's gonna be hard for him to overtake Trubisky" ~@MarkKaboly#PMSLive #HereWeGo https://t.co/mdRxS31X2I

However, with that being said, the Steelers would not have signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.285 million deal for him to be the backup. In all likelihood, the rookie quarterback will sit behind Trubisky for the year, learn the offense, get used to the NFL playbook, take notes on gameday, and then come back in year two ready for the starting job.

We have seen that work several times before, the most notable being Patrick Mahomes, who sat behind Alex Smith for a year before becoming the starter.

Aaron Rodgers did the same with Brett Favre, so it does work. It does seem complicated to fathom that the 24-year-old will start Week 1, but it is early in training camp, so there is still plenty of time for Mike Tomlin to work out who starts. Currently, it seems like Trubisky has the upper hand.

