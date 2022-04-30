Who is Kenny Pickett's fiancée Amy Paternoster? Fans claim she was upset as QB kept slipping down in Draft

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, regarded as one of the top picks in the draft at the position, slipped in the first round to the No. 20 overall pick, where the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him as their prospective quarterback of the future.

As such, fans took notice of Pickett’s fiancée’s reaction the entire evening leading up to his pick by the Steelers.

Steve Kalantgopoulos @skalantgopoulos Yo the mug on Kenny Pickett's girlfriend as she sees his millions dwindling while he falls in the draft has me deceased. #NFLDraft Yo the mug on Kenny Pickett's girlfriend as she sees his millions dwindling while he falls in the draft has me deceased. #NFLDraft https://t.co/boj5tsahKI

Amy Paternoster, Pickett’s significant other, sat by his side all night as the former Pitt quarterback and his family eagerly awaited commissioner Roger Goodell to call his name. Understandably, Paternoster shared Pickett’s perceived frustrations and anxiety over when he might be drafted and by which team.

Things to know about Kenny Pickett and Amy Paternoster's relationship

Kenny Pickett is a former college quarterback for the Pittsburgh Panthers. He led the team to an 11-2 record with an ACC title and finished third in Heisman voting.

Off the field, the young NFL prospect is soaking in every moment ahead of his NFL career.

Jeff Justice 🥋 @JusticeJeff007 Kenny Pickett’s girlfriend/fiancé/wife seeing her house size shrinking every pick. Kenny Pickett’s girlfriend/fiancé/wife seeing her house size shrinking every pick.

According to social media posts, Pickett and Amy Paternoster have been dating since April 2021. Paternoster is a former soccer player for the Princeton Tigers. She helped lead the team to a 15-3-1 record last season.

Although she has not publicly disclosed her plans after college, she will have plenty to look forward to with Pickett.

Amy Paternoster celebrates Kenny Pickett's pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers | Twitter

The soon-to-be NFL prospect announced his engagement to Paternoster in January. The pair made their announcement via social media with a touching photo.

Pickett expressed his love and happiness with a few words:

“Got tired of calling you my girlfriend…here’s to a lifetime with the person I cherish more than anything in the world. You make me a better person and I could not imagine life without you. I love you more forever and always!!”

With the Steelers’ selection of Kenny Pickett, the quarterback now has a new start to his professional career. He also has a path to becoming the next starting quarterback for the storied franchise.

Ben Roethlisberger had been a mainstay at the quarterback position for the Steelers since 2004. While Pickett has big shoes to fill, he arrives at a franchise set up for immediate success.

Pickett will presumably have many offensive weapons around him, including running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Clay Chasepool, and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

