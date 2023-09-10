Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett didn't start the 2023 NFL season on the right foot. Playing against the San Francisco 49ers, the second-year QB went three-and-out on the first drive while getting sacked. He then topped that off with an interception on an intended pass for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who slipped on the play.

The pass was intercepted by the 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward and led to an eventual field goal as the Steelers went down by ten quickly. The conversation on social media was not positive for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their QB.

Most couldn't believe Kenny Pickett was struggling just minutes into the season. While this is just a small sample size of what the game and entire season hold, it was an interesting way to start the season, especially since the hype surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers and their offseason.

The Steelers were 3-0 in preseason play, and Kenny Pickett was efficient in his three appearances without any turnovers.

After Sunday's dismal display against San Francisco, one fan wrote:

"Lmfao Kenny is a bust"

Kenny Pickett has said he only focuses on winning

The Pittsburgh Steelers believed they had solved a lot of issues on both sides of the ball this offseason. Between the offensive and defensive additions, coach Mike Tomlin felt that his squad was ready to compete for the AFC North division title.

Pickett told Go Long’s Tyler Dunne about the fine line between being confident and the extreme confidence that comes off as annoying. He said that he has that confidence when he takes the field. Pickett also went on to say that the only thing that is on his mind on game day is winning.

"I’m doing everything toward being the best at this position. Winning Super Bowls. Winning championships. When you’re so tunnel vision on that, nothing else matters," Pickett said.

"Every Sunday, I walk down that tunnel and tell myself — it’s a peaceful moment — and I tell myself: ‘I’m going to do whatever it takes to win today.’ I’m at peace running out of that tunnel because I know I’m prepared to go farther than anybody else on that field is prepared to go."

Pickett also talked about the moment he takes the field and what gets him in the right mindset to be ready to lead the Steelers to success.

Being Ben Roethlisberger's successor is no easy task. Pittsburgh's loyal fan base will surely be critical of how Kenny Pickett moves forward.