Kenny Pickett makes his feelings clear on QB1 role after Browns signed Joe Flacco

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown resolve to capture the starting QB role with the Cleveland Browns. This is after the team signed veteran Joe Flacco on Friday to a one-year $13 million contract with incentives.

Pickett was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Browns during the offseason while Flacco is returning to Cleveland after winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year with the team in 2023. Both QBs find themselves part of a crowded QB room that includes Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from a torn Achilles.

Pickett made his intentions clear during a visit to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. He served as an honorary captain for the University of Pittsburgh's Blue-Gold spring game. The former Pitt star spoke to TribLive while watching his college team practice.

"That's the plan, man (to start). I'm not going there to hang out," Pickett said. "I want to go play. I'm excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time."

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The QB race is set to be especially interesting in light of Pickett's familiarity with Pittsburgh and Flacco's past with the Browns. Flacco opted for Cleveland over other teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings. He returns to the team which he guided to a surprising 4-1 stretch as the starter in 2023.

Kenny Pickett gives his take on Joe Flacco

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn

Kenny Pickett recognized the rare circumstance of going up against Joe Flacco, who was also a QB at Pitt in 2003 and 2004.

"I've heard nothing but great things about Joe," Pickett said on Saturday, via TribLive. "I've been watching him since I was 10 years old. Total respect for Joe, what he's done and I'm excited to get to work with him, too."

The QB competition assumes greater importance with Deshaun Watson's injury situation. Watson tore his right Achilles tendon and may miss most or all of the 2025 season, as reported by ESPN. This leaves a legitimate path for either Pickett or Flacco to earn significant playing time.

Cleveland possesses the second overall draft pick in 2025 and has interviewed elite QB prospects like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has indicated that the team "would not force a quarterback with its first selection."

For Pickett, this is a new beginning after two years with the Steelers, who selected him in the first round of the 2022 draft.

