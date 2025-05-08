Kenny Pickett's wife Amy admires Browns QB's hand size after pictures from training camp goes viral

Quarterback Kenny Pickett's hand size has been questioned since the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won Super Bowl LIX with the team this past February. Now he embarks on the new NFL season with his third team, the Cleveland Browns.

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of their players at mini-camp. A photo of Pickett dropping back before throwing the ball can be seen ahead of a photo of Joe Flacco doing the same. Pickett, unlike Flacco, was wearing gloves at the time, which also made his hands appear even smaller in the photo.

The photo of Pickett quickly went viral as some judged how small the quarterback's hands appeared. His wife, Amy Pickett, weighed in on the viral topic by resharing the post on her own Instagram Story. Amy added the 'eyes' emojis to her post, indicating she didn't see any issue.

Amy Pickett gave her take on the controversy surrounding her husband's hand size. (Photo via Amy Pickett's Instagram Story)

At the NFL combine, Kenny Pickett's hands measured at eight and a half inches, which is smaller than any other quarterback in the league.

Kenny Pickett's wife Amy enjoyed the Florida trip with current and former Steelers' wives

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett and his wife Amy Pickett may be starting a new chapter in Cleveland, but they remain close to former teammates and their wives. In March 2025, Amy shared a carousel of photos from an annual trip to Boca Raton, Florida.

In the photos, Amy can be seen enjoying the sun and warm Florida weather on the coast and on a boat. Alongside her was Hillary Trubisky, wife of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Both couples met during their time with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Second annual Boca Summit🤝🏼"-Amy Pickett wrote on Instagram

Kailah Killebrew, wife of special-teams star Miles Killebrew, was also in attendance at the annual trip. Kenny can also be seen lounging on the yacht's deck, enjoying the weather in the Instagram post.

