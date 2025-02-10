Kenny Pickett's wife Amy drops 3-word message for Eagles QB after winning first-ever Super Bowl

Kenny Pickett’s wife Amy celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles’ thrilling victory at the 2025 Super Bowl by sharing a post on social media. On Sunday, in New Orleans, the Eagles delivered a phenomenal performance to secure their second Super Bowl.

Amy Pickett took to her Instagram story to share videos and pictures celebrating her husband’s historic win. She also posted an adorable snap of them holding hands, captioning it with three words:

"Proud of you"

Still from Kenny Pickett's wife Amy's Instagram story/@amypickett_

This was Pickett’s first time playing in a Super Bowl. Previously, he was part of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2022 to 2023. He was traded to the Eagles in 2024.

Kenny Pickett and wife Amy share a kiss after Eagles' victory

Amy Pickett also shared glimpses of the Eagles’ Super Bowl celebrations on her Instagram. She posted pictures and videos posing alongside her husband, including a heartfelt snap of the couple sharing a kiss on the sidelines after the victory.

For the big game, Amy wore a stylish green jacket paired with black pants and a white top.

"SUPER BOWL CHAMPS!!!" she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Amy has been regular at Eagles games, cheering for her husband. Last month, when the Eagles secured their Super Bowl berth by defeating the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship, she shared several pictures and videos celebrating the team’s victory.

"SUPER BOWL BOUND!! God is so good," Amy wrote.

Kenny and Amy have known each other since childhood, having grown up together. However, their romantic journey only began after they both enrolled in college. In a June 2023 interview with People, Kenny opened up about their relationship and how their bond had grown over the years.

"We worked out at the same place growing up because Amy played soccer and I played football,"Pickett said (via PEOPLE). " We started training at this place when I was like 12 years old and Amy might have been 10, so I knew her growing up from there.

"We never talked and then she went off to Princeton and I went to Pitt. We came home on a college break and saw each other at a party and hit it off."

The couple dated for a few years before finally tying the knot in June 2023 at Pleasantdale Château.

