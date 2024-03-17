Kenny Pickett's wife Amy reacts to Steelers trading QB to Eagles after Russell Wilson's arrival in Pittsburgh

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with former first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett. The quarterback is now headed to the Philadelphia Eagles, a team he grew up cheering for.

His wife, Amy Pickett, took to social media and shared her excitement to move to eastern Pennsylvania. In the first post on her Instagram story, she re-shared the Eagles' announcement of the trade and her gratitude.

"Could not be more excited and grateful!! Skooooo Birds!!"

Amy Pickett's post on Instagram.

In her second post on the social media platform, Amy Pickett re-shared the NFL's announcement of the trade. In this post, she stated her excitement for the next chapter and her love for all.

"Looking forward to our next chapter. All Love."

Amy Pickett shared her thoughts on the quarterback's trade to the Eagles.

Pickett was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. His first two seasons with the team were inconsistent, and he will now relocate to Philadelphia, where he will play backup to Jalen Hurts.

Kenny Pickett's trade details

Russell Wilson, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, announced late last Sunday night that he would sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson got a one-year, $1.2 million contract, and the Steelers said at the time that he would compete for the quarterback position with Pickett.

Just days later, the Steelers shocked the NFL world when they traded Pickett to the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles received Kenny Pickett and a 2024 4th-round draft pick, which stands at number 120. In return, the Steelers received a 2024 third-round compensatory pick, which stands at pick number 98, as well as a 2025 seventh-round pick.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported that Kenny Pickett was upset with Wilson's signing and asked the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade him.

Pittsburgh then made another move a day later and traded for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2025, which has the opportunity to turn into a fourth-round draft pick depending on Fields' playing time.