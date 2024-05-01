New Buffalo Bills receiver Keon Coleman is wasting no time getting acclimated to his new surroundings. Taken in the second round of the draft, Coleman will hopefully fill a void left by Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis for Josh Allen, who was in desperate need of a new weapon.

But to do that, he needs to refine his game and make himself a better player and he's getting help from former Bills receiver and Hall of Famer Andre Reed.

Reed posted on X that Coleman had already sent him a text message asking how to better himself as a receiver.

Reed posted:

"[Keon Coleman] already texted me about how to make major moves in Buffalo. He’s not playing around. He respects those who came before him. Sign of a guy that’s all in, humble, ready to work. Balls in the air he goes and gets it. Open like 7eleven."

Reed's tweet will surely be well received by the Bills as their latest weapon seems fully focused on the task at hand. With Allen needing more weapons after Diggs and Davis left, Keon Coleman seems hellbent on being the one who helps propel this Buffalo team to greater heights and he's using Reed's expertise to do so.

Keon Coleman No. 1 WR in Buffalo?

With the likes of Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter, KJ Hamler and Andy Isabella, one would have to imagine that Coleman will be WR1 on the Bills depth chart for 2024. It will be a big task for a rookie to come in and be the No. 1 weapon for an NFL offense, but Keon Coleman has the skill set to do just that.

With his big, physical frame, Coleman will be a problem for NFL defenses. The Bills could get the best out of Coleman by playing him in the slot, where his size can create mistakes against linebackers and safeties. Keon Coleman is ready to make his mark on his first offensive snap.