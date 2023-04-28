The Atlanta Falcons chose Bijan Robinson as the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and Kevin Durant was all for it.

While some might have objected to the running back being picked so high, the NBA superstar was having none of it. Running backs are not generally chosen this high because there is a belief that there is value in the position in the later rounds.

But Bijan Robinson has been hailed as a generational talent and was always projected to go in the first round. That he went in the top 10 picks might have been surprising to some, but Kevin Durant was fully sold on it. He tweeted,

"Congrats @Bijan5Robinson... One of the greatest I’ve ever seen put on that burnt orange. @AtlantaFalcons got a star!! Let’s go"

