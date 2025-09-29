Kevin Durant proposes a major NFL rule change for overtime, mirroring the NCAA format

After the Week 4 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers ended in a tie, Kevin Durant is calling for a better overtime rule in the NFL. The NFL overtime rule has been a source of controversy for years, and it came into the spotlight once again on Sunday.In his appearance on the “Up &amp; Adams” show on Monday, the NBA star was asked what he would do to make the NFL overtime rule better by the host, Kay Adams.“If you could use your birthday wish and your 37th year on this planet to change the overtime rules in the NFL, what would you make them?” Adam asked.Kevin Durant noted he would adopt something similar to college football, which looks fairer and doesn’t present the opportunity for a tie game.&quot;I would make them like college,” Durant said. “When you start off at like the 30 and you get four downs to try to score, and we go back and forth, see who scored the last, like you get a chance, right? If you score first, and then I get to score, just keep playing up to whoever gets to stop.&quot;“And it's only a few plays, you're not running all the way downfield, you're not crashing to each other, you know, it's almost like a goal-line type of standoff, so instead of ties, I approach it that way.&quot;The high-stakes game between Penn State and Oregon went to overtime on Saturday. The game was settled in the second overtime with the Ducks claiming a 30-24 win over the Nittany Lions. Going by Kevin Durant’s idea, ending the game this way is better than the 40-40 score between the Packers and the Cowboys.Cowboys and Packers players hold the same opinion as Kevin DurantThe players involved in the game for the Cowboys and the Packers on Sunday didn't have a good feeling about the way the game ended. They hold an opinion that goes in line with Kevin Durant about the overtime rules and having tied games in the NFL.“You don’t play the game for ties,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. “It’s kind of hard for me to wrap my head around it. I know I’d feel a lot worse if it was a loss. It’s a weird feeling.”His Packers counterpart also aired his view.“It sucks,” Packers quarterback Jordan Love said. “It doesn’t feel good. It feels pretty weird. This is my first time going through a tie. It feels weird to play a football game, then end in a tie.”The Packers and Dallas Cowboys battled for nearly four hours at the AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, but the game ended without a decisive winner. This comes as a big disappointment for fans on both ends.