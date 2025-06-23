Kevin Durant recruits Cowboys' Micah Parsons to Commanders hours after getting traded to Houston Rockets

It's been a couple of hours since Kevin Durant's trade to the Houston Rockets was reported and the two-time NBA champion is already trying to Cowboys' Micah Parsons. This time, however, it wasn't for his new NBA team, but his beloved Washington Commanders, a team Durant has followed since he was a kid.

In the wake of his blockbuster trade to the Rockets, which included Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft and five second-round selections, the 2014 MVP didn't waste time and tried to recruit Micah Parsons.

Talking with Kay Adams at Fanatics Fest, Durant was asked about whether he'd like to join forces with Russell Westbrook again, but he said it was too early for that. Then, Adams acknowledged Parsons' presence, asking Durant if he thought differently about the pass rusher.

"I think he'll be a Commanders at some point in his career," Durant said. "I would say two years from now."

"I don't even rock with Dan Quinn, you know?" a hesitant Parsons replied.

The subject then changed to Durant being a member of the Rockets, which play in the same state as Parsons.

"I know, I know. He knew I was finna come and support. He's my dog," Parsons added.

Parsons is still trying to sign a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, Commanders' archrivals, which may open the door for the capital team to make a move for the Cowboys' star.

LeSean McCoy warns Cowboys about risks of not signing Micah Parsons

On Tuesday, former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy urged the Dallas Cowboys to re-sign Micah Parsons, or the possibility of them missing the playoffs will increase.

"They do have some scary talent," McCoy said on Tuesday's edition of The Facility. "But it ain’t as scary if number 11 ain’t out on that field. And if you don’t believe me, ask every quarterback in the National Football League.

"They’ll tell you that. So, yes. I think without number 11 in the lineup, the Cowboys can’t even get to the playoffs. What are we talking about? We’re talking about Micah Parsons. He’s the best thing since Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith. Prime Time Deion. When I look at Micah Parsons, I just think, dang, with him being there, you have someone who can really give hope."

This is a tricky situation for the Cowboys, who are now seeing NBA stars trying to lure their defensive star away from Dallas.

