×
Create
Notifications

"I would love to see Kevin Hart" - Former NFL player names those he wants to see roast Tom Brady in Netflix series

Marcus Spears wants to see Kevin Hart roast Tom Brady Mandatory Credit: Telemundo Deportes
Marcus Spears wants to see Kevin Hart roast Tom Brady Mandatory Credit: Telemundo Deportes
Andrew Hughes
Andrew Hughes
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 19, 2022 01:48 PM IST
News

Marcus Spears wants to see Kevin Hart roast Tom Brady, along with several other notable and charismatic media personalities whenever such an event is organized at the "Billionaire Bunker" resident's expense.

youtube-cover

Brady has been in the news in all sorts of ways this offseason, with Rooney Rule violations, Kardashian clothing lines, retirements, unretirements, and pretty much everything in between. The ESPN host wants to have a hard-hitting comedian who is unafraid to give a true lick to the QB G.O.A.T., and Hart is seen as the ideal option to do so.

Let’s have a Comedian challenge Eddie Murphy vs Kevin Hart On IG live a back to back Roast

Here are Spears' suggestions for a potential future Brady roaster, shared on the Get Up morning show:

"I'm thinking of some of the greats, probably Kevin Hart. I would love to see Kevin Hart roast Tom Brady. Peyton Manning...he is funny. That's another guy I would love to see. But ultimately, guys, y'all know what this boils down to. Y'all know that, at the end of the day, they will erase every da*m word on Tom Brady's Wikipedia and put 'winner' because you only become a part of roast sessions when you are already great. They don't do those for normal people. They do those for the great people."

Tom Brady provided plenty of roast material this offseason

Whenever you retire, unretire, and have a massive class action lawsuit come to light with your secret plot to become a part owner/player of the closest franchise to your lavish billionaire home on an exclusive island, you're providing prime roast material for the rest of the world.

so tom brady’s plan was to fake retire, become an executive with the dolphins, bring in sean payton to coach, then unretire but the brian flores lawsuit blew everything up bostonglobe.com/2022/04/08/spo… https://t.co/HkZTDRM3tm

Remember that a roast cuts beyond skin deep. Kevin Hart would most certainly go after Brady for the following secret plot to circumvent the Rooney Rule and seize power with one of the Patriots' AFC East rivals, supervillian style:

Per multiple sources, and as first revealed on Monday’s PFT Live, the Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton to be the coach and Tom Brady to be the starting quarterback. The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL generally and the Dolphins, Giants, and Broncos specifically.
youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

This kind of story goes completely against every other media portrayal of Brady, so it'd be fun to hear Hart dissect the multi-media entertainment mogul once his career is all set and done, or for all we know, even before then.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Would you like to see Kevin Hart roast Tom Brady?

Yes

No

Edited by Windy Goodloe
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी