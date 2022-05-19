"I would love to see Kevin Hart" - Former NFL player names those he wants to see roast Tom Brady in Netflix series

Marcus Spears wants to see Kevin Hart roast Tom Brady, along with several other notable and charismatic media personalities whenever such an event is organized at the "Billionaire Bunker" resident's expense.

Brady has been in the news in all sorts of ways this offseason, with Rooney Rule violations, Kardashian clothing lines, retirements, unretirements, and pretty much everything in between. The ESPN host wants to have a hard-hitting comedian who is unafraid to give a true lick to the QB G.O.A.T., and Hart is seen as the ideal option to do so.

juicy j @therealjuicyj Let’s have a Comedian challenge Eddie Murphy vs Kevin Hart On IG live a back to back Roast Let’s have a Comedian challenge Eddie Murphy vs Kevin Hart On IG live a back to back Roast

Here are Spears' suggestions for a potential future Brady roaster, shared on the Get Up morning show:

"I'm thinking of some of the greats, probably Kevin Hart. I would love to see Kevin Hart roast Tom Brady. Peyton Manning...he is funny. That's another guy I would love to see. But ultimately, guys, y'all know what this boils down to. Y'all know that, at the end of the day, they will erase every da*m word on Tom Brady's Wikipedia and put 'winner' because you only become a part of roast sessions when you are already great. They don't do those for normal people. They do those for the great people."

Tom Brady provided plenty of roast material this offseason

Whenever you retire, unretire, and have a massive class action lawsuit come to light with your secret plot to become a part owner/player of the closest franchise to your lavish billionaire home on an exclusive island, you're providing prime roast material for the rest of the world.

Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd so tom brady’s plan was to fake retire, become an executive with the dolphins, bring in sean payton to coach, then unretire but the brian flores lawsuit blew everything up bostonglobe.com/2022/04/08/spo… so tom brady’s plan was to fake retire, become an executive with the dolphins, bring in sean payton to coach, then unretire but the brian flores lawsuit blew everything up bostonglobe.com/2022/04/08/spo… https://t.co/HkZTDRM3tm

Remember that a roast cuts beyond skin deep. Kevin Hart would most certainly go after Brady for the following secret plot to circumvent the Rooney Rule and seize power with one of the Patriots' AFC East rivals, supervillian style:

Per multiple sources, and as first revealed on Monday’s PFT Live, the Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton to be the coach and Tom Brady to be the starting quarterback. The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL generally and the Dolphins, Giants, and Broncos specifically.

This kind of story goes completely against every other media portrayal of Brady, so it'd be fun to hear Hart dissect the multi-media entertainment mogul once his career is all set and done, or for all we know, even before then.

