Given their massive network of connections, proving the six degrees of separation between Tom Brady and Kevin Hart won't be challenging. After all, they were both in attendance during Fanatic CEO Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July white party.

However, their link turned unfortunate after trying to race Tom Brady’s former teammate, Stevan Ridley. The comedian with a net worth of around $450 million shared his thoughts about what happened via an Instagram video.

Kevin Hart in a wheelchair after racing against Stevan Ridley

Kevin Hart captioned his post:

“44 and sitting my a*s down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f*ck am I doing???? I blew my sh*t….I’m done. FML”

He then narrated about racing Tom Brady’s former teammate:

“Tried to go out there and do some young man’s stuff, and I was told to sit my a*s down. Shoutout to Stevan Ridley. I’m gonna try to put out this story before you do. Well, me and Steven we got into a little debate. This debate was based on who was faster."

“Stevan said, ‘Kevin, there ain’t no way you gonna beat me.’ …We go out there and ran the 40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my sh*t. Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore ‘em. I can’t walk.”

Hart’s post received comments from Elise Neal, Yvonne Orji, singer/songwriter Mario, and Will Smith.

While he isn’t the fastest person in the barbecue party anymore, Kevin Hart still has a lot of things to look forward to. He will star in the heist thriller “Lift,” which will come out in 2024. Hart will also star in movies “Back on the Strip” and “Borderlands.”

The second season of his comedy action-adventure television series "Die Hart" was released on the Roku Channel last March.

Stevan Ridley was Tom Brady’s running back for four seasons

The New England Patriots selected Ridley in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, making him a teammate of veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

The former LSU standout had career highs of 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns in his second season with New England. He also won a championship in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in what became his final year with the Patriots.

Stevan Ridley also played for the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers in eight NFL seasons.

