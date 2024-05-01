Longtime Eagles superfan Kevin Hart has a pitch for Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons - Come to Philadelphia and you will find happiness faster.

Parsons was the guest on Tuesday's episode of Kevin Hart's reality TV show "Cold as Balls." In the course of their conversation, the Cowboys linebacker said that he is trying to get involved in things that make him more happy. Hart saw this as the right opportunity to lure Parsons to ditch dallas and join the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm happy that you understand what happiness means, Hart said. "Keep chasing your happiness. And the only way that you're going to get there is to get the f**k out of Dallas. You got to find another program. The Eagles. You figure out a way to get to Philadelphia and happiness will find you faster." [08:58 onwards]

Micah Parsons took a dig at Eagles' recent failures and questioned Hart on where his team was.

"Philadelphia. What do you mean where we at?... The same place you are. Sitting on the same f**king couch."

Parsons jabbed back and said if he goes by Hart's approach of joining a better team, he would have to be in Kansas City, playing for the Chiefs, who've won three Super Bowls in the last four years.

"In your methodology, I should be in Kansas City."

Kevin Hart had no comeback.

Cowboys' Micah Parsons opens up on painful playoff loss to Green Bay Packers

The 2023 Dallas Cowboys were built for a deep playoff run. Dak Prescott had an MVP-esque season. CeeDee Lamb had 1700+ yard season. Micah Parsons finished third in voting for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

But the Cowboys' hopes to break their 27-year-old Super Bowl dought ended in the Wild Card round against the Green Bay Packers. Led by Jordan Love, the young Packers team dismantled the mighty Cowboys 32-48, at their home, in Dallas.

Speaking on the same show with Kevin Hart, Micah Parsons opened about the emotions behind the playoff loss.

"When you put a lot into the game and a lot into what you want to be and how you want to be, obviously when the outcome doesn't reach what your expectations is, it's frustrating. And it's demoralizing and not how I wanted my season to end. I did think this was our year. For some reason, we just didn't put it together."

Parsons has played in four postseason games in his career but has just one win - against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucacneers in January 2023. The losses have been brutal - two of them coming against the same team, San Francisco 49ers. Parsons will be hoping to rewrite that record this year.