In his early days, Tom Brady was not just one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, making opposing defenses blush in embarrassment whenever he threw touchdowns over their heads. He was also among the most handsome, with model Gisele Bundchen, in particular, being enamored enough to become his wife.

Their ensuing marriage would last more than a decade, but it all came crashing down in 2022 amid a turbulent period. And comedians Kevin Hart and Nikki Glaser made sure to reference it in their jokes on Sunday's Netflix roast of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

The former even alluded to Bundchen's current partner, karate/jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente, saying:

“You sometimes got to f–k your coach. You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man. I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming?”

The latter, meanwhile, joked about Tom Brady's rings (his seven Super Bowl rings — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and his marriage ring):

“Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings. Well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back."

She even alluded to Brady's prior relationship with Bridget Moynahan (that produced a son):

"It’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend [Bridget Moynahan]. To be fair, he didn’t know she was pregnant. He just thought she was getting fat and Tom hates fat.”

Tom Brady's responses to his roasters: Some highlights

Of course, every roast requires a reaction/response/retort. And with so many guests, it would be hard for Tom Brady to respond to them all.

But he did have some good ones to share, with one highlight being for Kim Kardashian that referenced their parenthood:

"I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are home with (her ex-husband Kanye West).”

And this one for Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs:

“You say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls. And in honor of [Taylor Swift, boyfriend of Travis Kelce], let’s take a look at the Chiefs ‘eras’: terrible for 50 years, good for five. Shake it off.”

Tom Brady even referenced Deflategate, sarcastically remarking that he would have admitted to illegally modifying the footballs used in the 2014-15 AFC Championship game against the Indianapolis Colts for $20 million.

Former head coach Bill Belichick and rival Peyton Manning also got counter-roasted in the episode.