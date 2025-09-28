  • home icon
  • Kevin Stefanski gives clear verdict on Browns QB change after Joe Flacco's horrible outing in 34-10 loss to Lions

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 28, 2025 22:25 GMT
Kevin Stefanski gives clear verdict on Browns QB change after Joe Flacco's horrible outing in 34-10 loss to Lions

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has shut down speculation about a quarterback shake-up, even after Joe Flacco had a tough game in the 34-10 loss to the Lions. Flacco threw three interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

Cleveland Browns' official X posted a clip of Stefanski being asked about the quarterback change.

“I understand the question," Stefanski said. "But it’s not our focus. It’s never going to be about one person. We’re not doing a good enough job. I put myself in there as well. We have to be better."
On Sunday, Flacco completed only 17 of his 33 pass attempts, tallying 185 yards with a lone touchdown.

The Lions’ defense took control, sacked him twice, and turned two of his interceptions into points. The Browns didn’t score at all in the second half.

However, if Flacco has another bad game, the pressure will grow. The Browns are trying to stay in the playoff race, and a quarterback switch could be coming, just like the Giants did with Wilson.

Joe Flacco opens up about his future after losing his starting job to the Browns’ benching vs. Lions

Joe Flacco faced tough questions about his role with the Cleveland Browns after being pulled late in a 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.

“I know what I signed up for," Flacco said in a post-game press conference. "I signed up to compete for a job and lead this team to victories. You know everyone is being evaluated in this league. That’s no different for any position.
"It’s disappointing to go out there and play the way we played today. Other than that, not worried about all that stuff.”
The benching marked the second time this season that Flacco has been sidelined during a game. He was also removed during a 41-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens.

As per the Browns' depth chart, Flacco continues as the listed starter, followed by Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, with Deshaun Watson still sidelined.

On April 11, Joe Flacco signed a one-year deal worth $4 million to return to the Cleveland Browns. His last stint with the team was in 2023.

