Kevin Stefanski responds to accusations of sabotaging Shedeur Sanders' career after outrage over Browns HC benching rookie QB

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski defended his approach to rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This is after criticism suggested the team mishandled the fifth-round pick’s preseason reps.
Sanders entered Saturday’s exhibition against the Rams in the second half. He faced a stretch that included multiple sacks and limited production. Late in the fourth quarter, Stefanski turned to Tyler Huntley for the final drive.
This sparked debate among fans and analysts who believed Sanders should have remained on the field.
The decision fed a narrative that the coach was stunting Sanders’ growth. Stefanski rejected this during his Sunday availability.
"Obviously, I don't concern myself with outside type of things. I'm committed to his development, just like all of our rookies, so we'll continue to focus on getting our guys better. And that's what we'll stay committed to, and that's what's important to me," Stefanski said.
Former ESPN reporter Josina Anderson said on X that Sanders should have been given the chance to manage the late-game series despite Cleveland’s protection struggles.
"Unless Shedeur Sanders' oblique is bothering him to the point of not playing, he should've had the 2-minute situation to see what he could do with it, despite the protection woes since he entered the game as the 3rd quarterback today," Anderson posted on X.
Analyst Ted Nguyen of The Athletic countered that Sanders remained professional, even as the online conversation veered toward conspiracy.
Shedeur Sanders expresses shock over missing a crucial two-minute opportunity
The move drew attention when television cameras caught Shedeur Sanders reacting to the late substitution. Afterward, he admitted he expected to run the final two-minute drill.
"I didn't know I was out. Yeah, I didn't know. I was on a bike, I was powering up. I was powering up for that two-minute drive because that's just a situation every quarterback dreams for. That's many situations I've been in before, and I thought I was in, so then he told me I wasn't in, and I was like, 'OK,'" Sanders said.
Beyond the controversy, the Browns face practical questions. Veteran Joe Flacco, named the Week 1 starter, looked sharp earlier in the game and remains entrenched atop the depth chart. Huntley, Sanders and offseason addition Kenny Pickett are vying for roster spots with cutdown day looming on Tuesday.
Sanders has shown flashes, particularly in his preseason debut against Carolina but injuries limited his opportunities over the summer.
