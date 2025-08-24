  • home icon
Joe Flacco makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders' rough outing in Browns vs. Rams preseason game

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 24, 2025 05:51 GMT
NFL: AUG 16 Preseason Browns at Eagles - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Joe Flacco spoke about rookie Shedeur Sanders' disappointing outing on Saturday. Despite high expectations after his impressive performance in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, Coach Prime's son could not continue that winning momentum.

Shedeur Sanders ended the night completing just 3 of the 6 passes he attempted for 14 yards with five sacks to his name. This has raised questions about his potential to make the 53-man roster in the next few days.

In the post-game press conference, Joe Flacco talked about Shedeur's performance while sharing a memory from his own rookie journey in the league.

"Yeah dude, I remember," Flacco said. "Yeah big time. I can remember just like yesterday. I mean that's part of being a rookie, you know. You're gonna get thrown into situations that maybe you don't think are ideal. I got thrown into a game against New England with two minutes left. I fumbled on the one yard line and they scored two plays later and that was John Harbaugh's first preseason game and he was not happy.
"I wasn't happy either but hey, so it's part of the game. It's part of what makes football player, is learning how to like deal with those situations and learn from them. So yeah, listen, we've all been there, it's part of the game."
Joe Flacco began his NFL journey with the Baltimore Ravens in 2008. He played for the Browns in 2023 as the backup to Deshaun Watson. During that season, he saw time in five games with 1,616 yards and 13 TDs passing while the Browns finished with an 11-6 record.

Browns insider not sold on Joe Flacco as the team's starting quarterback

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes that Flacco will not remain the starting quarterback for the entirety of the 2025 season.

On the ESPN Cleveland show, he stated that the Browns might reconsider utilizing Kenny Pickett after recovery from his hamstring injury.

"The announcement the Browns made today was very curious to me," Grossi said. "Nowhere in the announcement did they say Flacco is the starting quarterback for the season. They said for the opener. That stuck out to me.
"I think it's intentionally vague. There's no quote from the coach. ... I think they're leaving the door open for Pickett to make a belated run at Flacco's job."

The Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener on Sept. 7.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
