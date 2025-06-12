Kevin Stefanski reveals why Shedeur Sanders isn't getting 1st team reps at Browns minicamp

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders may be buried in the depth chart for now, but he’s making plenty of noise with his play, not his position.
Through two days of mandatory minicamp, Sanders has yet to take a single snap with the Cleveland Browns’ first-team offense. Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the decision on Wednesday, brushing off concerns about the current quarterback rep hierarchy.
"Like I've told you guys, let's not look too much into who's out there when. We're in installation phase, we're in teaching phase, so not much to look into," Stefanski said Wednesday following minicamp practice in Berea, Ohio.
"We're so far away from that type of thought process. Honestly, we're in our installation phase. It's the offseason, it's OTA, so we're going to keep the focus there."
Despite being a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, Sanders has turned heads with his sharp execution during limited opportunities. While veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett rotate with first-teamers and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel mixes in occasionally, Sanders has worked solely with the backup group.
On the first day of minicamp, Shedeur Sanders delivered a session, completing 10 of 12 passes and tossing a pair of touchdowns. He followed that up with an 8-of-9 performance on Wednesday, once again logging the highest completion rate among Cleveland’s quarterbacks.
Shedeur Sanders focused on readiness, not rankings
Shedeur Sanders told reporters earlier in the week that he’s embracing the challenge.
"Life is just based on how you view different things," Shedeur Sanders told reporters Tuesday, according to ESPN. "So you can view things as you're not getting reps in a negative way or you can view it as, OK, when it's my time to get out there, let's be proactive and let's get warm, let's get going."
The former Colorado standout, who set dozens of school records during his time in Boulder, has made it clear he’s not interested in excuses.
"There's no excuses because when you get out there, nobody cares how many reps you got whenever you get in the game," Sanders continued. "Nobody cares if you took a snap before. Everybody cares about production."
Reports from inside the facility suggest the quarterbacks have developed strong camaraderie, sharing personal stories and banter between reps as per USA Today.
