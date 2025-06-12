Kevin Stefanski reveals why Shedeur Sanders isn't getting 1st team reps at Browns minicamp

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders may be buried in the depth chart for now, but he’s making plenty of noise with his play, not his position.

Ad

Through two days of mandatory minicamp, Sanders has yet to take a single snap with the Cleveland Browns’ first-team offense. Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the decision on Wednesday, brushing off concerns about the current quarterback rep hierarchy.

"Like I've told you guys, let's not look too much into who's out there when. We're in installation phase, we're in teaching phase, so not much to look into," Stefanski said Wednesday following minicamp practice in Berea, Ohio.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We're so far away from that type of thought process. Honestly, we're in our installation phase. It's the offseason, it's OTA, so we're going to keep the focus there."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN LINK #Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is asked why isn’t Shedeur Sanders getting any reps with the first team offense. Sanders did get some work with the 2s Wednesday

Ad

Despite being a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, Sanders has turned heads with his sharp execution during limited opportunities. While veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett rotate with first-teamers and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel mixes in occasionally, Sanders has worked solely with the backup group.

On the first day of minicamp, Shedeur Sanders delivered a session, completing 10 of 12 passes and tossing a pair of touchdowns. He followed that up with an 8-of-9 performance on Wednesday, once again logging the highest completion rate among Cleveland’s quarterbacks.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders focused on readiness, not rankings

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders told reporters earlier in the week that he’s embracing the challenge.

Ad

"Life is just based on how you view different things," Shedeur Sanders told reporters Tuesday, according to ESPN. "So you can view things as you're not getting reps in a negative way or you can view it as, OK, when it's my time to get out there, let's be proactive and let's get warm, let's get going."

Ad

The former Colorado standout, who set dozens of school records during his time in Boulder, has made it clear he’s not interested in excuses.

"There's no excuses because when you get out there, nobody cares how many reps you got whenever you get in the game," Sanders continued. "Nobody cares if you took a snap before. Everybody cares about production."

Reports from inside the facility suggest the quarterbacks have developed strong camaraderie, sharing personal stories and banter between reps as per USA Today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.