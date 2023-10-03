Keyshawn Johnson claims Giants are on 'death row' for choosing $160,000,000 Daniel Jones contract over Saquon Barkley

Last night, Daniel Jones and the New York Giants fell to 1-3 on the season after suffering a 24-3 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Their only victory came when they came back from a 21-point deficit vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

In the loss to the Seahawks, Jones was sacked 10 times and he completed 27 out of 34 passes for 203 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Before the season began, the Giants signed Jones to a four-year $160 million contract extension that includes $82 million fully guaranteed.

On Undisputed this morning, former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson drew attention to the quarterback's humongous contract, adding that the Giants are on 'death row' for choosing to extend Jones over star running back Saquon Barkley.

Johnson said:

"When we see Saquon Barkley in the backfield, Daniel Jones is a different player. When they decided to pay Daniel Jones and not pay Saquon Barkley, they basically put themselves on death row because when Barkley hasn't been on there, he doesn't have that cushion, that safety blanket to lift some of that pressure off for him from the defensive standpoint.

"He got sacked 10 times and Jones has been known to panic. He does things that make zero sense for a starting quarterback in New York City, making $160,000,000, and for whatever reason, from last year, he's regressed."

Daniel Jones said his performance last night vs. the Seattle Seahawks was unacceptable

Daniel Jones during Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants

Following his lousy performance vs. the Seattle Seahawks last night, Daniel Jones said to the media that how he played last night was unacceptable and that he needs to work harder.

"I mean obviously I didn't play well enough. It was unacceptable and I let the team down, so I've got to fix it. I've got to work hard to get it right and I'm going to do that."

Through four games, Jones' stats are underwhelming after inking a contract extension this off-season. He's completed 90 out of 131 passing attempts (68.7%) for 765 yards two touchdowns, and six interceptions. He's been a decent running quarterback as he has 173 rushing yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.7 yards per carry. But that's not enough for this team to win.

Jones and the Giants will have to have a big offensive game this Sunday as they face one of the best offenses in the Miami Dolphins.

