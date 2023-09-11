Joe Burrow's season started off in a very disappointing manner, as the Cincinnati Bengals lost 24-3 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Bengals offense struggled massively, and Burrow arguably had the worst game of his career.

He ended the game completing only 14 out of his 31 attempts for just 82 yards and no touchdowns. Burrow, who recently signed a massive $270 million contract extension, was heavily criticized by Keyshawn Johnson for his performance.

Johnson also highlighted the fact that Patrick Mahomes would never have a game as bad as Burrow had against the Browns. He said on Undisputed:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Patrick Mahomes would have never thrown for 82 yards in a game, not going to see it happen. With that kind of talent at wide receiver, whatever happened this time during training camp, he missed it all. You cannot do that, okay?"

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"There are other quarterbacks and players that missed training camp to some degree. Nick Bosa, even though it's a different position, missed all the training camp as well, came in, started playing and dominated. My point is: you can't have that as an excuse."

Despite not struggling like Burrow, Patrick Mahomes was heavily criticized for losing to the Detroit Lions on Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs were without Travis Kelce, but their offense didn't look as bad as the Bengals' offense did against the Browns.

Many consider Joe Burrow to be the direct rival of Mahomes for years to come, but for that, the Bengals quarterback needs to make sure he doesn't have more games like he did in Week 1.

Expand Tweet

Joe Burrow and Bengals face the Ravens in Week 2

Joe Burrow: Bengals Browns Football

After losing to the Browns in Week 1, Burrow and the Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens next week. This will be another tough division game for the reigning AFC North champions. It will be interesting to see if the Bengals bounce back with a win.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens didn't play well but came away with a win against the Houston Texans in Week 1. However, they will need to be at their best to defeat the Bengals and strengthen their position to win the division.

Burrow is 3-2 in his career against the Ravens, throwing for 1,556 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.