Keyshawn Johnson raises ‘possibility’ of Cowboys missing playoffs following Dak Prescott’s abysmal outing

Last night, the Dallas Cowboys dropped to 3-2 on the season after suffering a 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Heading into Week 5 of the 2023 season, this was viewed as the biggest game of the week. The Cowboys had to prove that they were true NFC contenders. If anything, they were proven to be pretenders following their loss.

On Undisputed this morning, Skip Bayless, Richard Sherman, and Keyshawn Johnson discuss the Cowboys' struggles, and how deep they will go this season.

At one point, Johnson raised concerns of the Cowboys potentially missing the postseason this year. Here is Keyshawn and Skip's back-and-forth conversation about Keyshawn saying that the Cowboys could potentially miss out on the playoffs:

Keyshawn: “What happened to the Dallas Cowboys, Skip, as I warned you last week, you could be possibly facing something that you don't want to face. You know what that is? And we'll talk about that later on.”

Skip: “I do need you on the record. Are you now predicting the Dallas Cowboys will miss the playoffs?”

Keyshawn: “I teased it for later… A possibility. I can't see a reality…Here's a fact that I can promise you, they ain’t winning the damn division, I can promise you that.”

In the game against the 49ers, Dak Prescott threw 153 yards completing 14 of 24 pass attempts. Additionally, he was intercepted thrice and could only throw for one touchdown.

Could the Dallas Cowboys miss the playoffs in 2023?

Dallas Cowboys following their loss vs the San Francisco 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys are now 3-2 following last night's loss. Following the defeat, the Cowboys don't look like a contending team.

Their first loss was to the Arizona Cardinals who many view as the worst team in the NFL. Their second loss came to the 49ers last night, who many view as the best team in the NFL, and they dismantled Dallas, to say the least. The Cowboys are beaten by two teams in the last three games and seem to have derailed from their postseason hopes.

The Cowboys still have a tough schedule remaining. They have to face the Philadelphia Eagles twice, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams, the Detroit Lions, the Miami Dolphins, and the Buffalo Bills.

With the Philadelphia Eagles holding a perfect 5-0 record through five weeks, it will be tough to dethrone them from the NFC East, and the Cowboys would likely have to become a wildcard team.

