Former NFL defensive tackle Warren Sapp and wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson were teammates for four years together on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2000 to 2003 and even won Super Bowl XXXVII in the 2002 season against the Raiders.

Earlier this week while appearing on Jason Whitlock's Show, Fearless, Sapp spoke with Whitlock about his relationship with his former teammate, Johnson.

While he labeled Johnson as a special player and a good brother, he said that he was a terrible leader and would never want to be teammates with somebody like him. Here are the comments Sapp made during his appearance on Fearless with Jason Whitlock about Johnson:

“He [Johnson] didn’t lead us at all. That’s why we get in Joe Jurevicius and went and got Keenan McCardell. He was special, on a whole other level, but as a teammate, I’d never take him again.”

This caused Johnson to respond to Sapp's remarks by lashing out at him, calling him an 'embarrassment to society.'

Johnson posted the following on his X account:

".@WarrenSapp please stop lying, I would never in a million yrs follow yo sorry ass ever. You are an embarrassment to society...sorry and I mean sorry... please keep my name out your mouth fake ass MF... sad go get some help..tired of you using my name. Only dude I would follow is #55."

Revisiting Keyshawn Johnson's and Warren Sapp's careers

Warren Sapp during the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony

Warren Sapp was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. He spent nine seasons(1995-2003) in Tampa and won a Super Bowl(2002), Defensive Player of the Year(1999), and recorded a career-high 16.5 sacks during the 2000 season.

He joined the Oakland Raiders in 2004 and spent three seasons with the Raiders before retiring in 2007. In his career, he has 96.5 sacks, 573 tackles, 19 forced fumbles, four interceptions, and three touchdowns.

On the other hand, Keyshawn Johnson was the first-overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft and was selected by the New York Jets. He earned three Pro Bowls in his career and had four seasons out of his 11-season career recording over 1,000 yards.

He was also a Super Bowl champion and was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2000-2003.

