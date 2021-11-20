Khalil Mack contract: How much does the Bears LB earn?

Chicago Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack is one scary prospect for any team's offensive line. A beast trying to stop one-on-one, Mack often requires double-teams just to keep him from getting to your quarterback.

Mack will spend the remainder of the NFL season on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his foot, as reported by Ian Rapoport from NFL Network. The injury was sustained back in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns and has kept Mack out since Week 7.

How much does Mack earn?

Khalil Mack was drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders with the fifth pick in the 2014 NFL draft, in hopes he would be their savior on the defensive line. But once Jon Gruden took the reigns, Mack was somewhat surprisingly traded to the Chicago Bears after the franchise failed to agree on a long-term deal with the pass rusher.

Mack found his way to the Bears, and the details of his contract are eye-watering. The now 30-year old signed a huge six-year deal with the NFC team worth a total of $141 million with a staggering $90 million in guaranteed money.

Connor Livesay @ConnorNFLDraft Khalil Mack signed a 6/$141M contract

Aaron Donald signed a 6/$135M contract

JJ Watt signed a 6/$100M contract (in'16)

Von Miller signed a 6/$114M contract (in '16)

Dee Ford signed a 5/$85.5M contract



In four of his first five seasons in the NFL, Mack totaled more then 10 sacks for a single year, with his best return coming in just his second NFL season, where he accumulated 15 sacks in 16 games in 2015 per pro-football reference.com.

Mack's first season with the Bears justified the huge amount of money spent on him, as he totaled 12.5 sacks for the year, 47 combined tackles with 10 tackles for loss.

Over the course of his career, Mack has been extremely durable. He did not miss a single game in his first four years, playing all 16 games as a Raider. The 30-year old pass rusher played 14 games in his first year with the Bears, starting 13 of them before not missing a game for the next two years in Chicago.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Bears and star pass-rusher Khalil Mack have agreed to terms on a massive 6-year, $141M contract extension, source said. Total value: $155M over 7. $90M guaranteed. $60M fully guaranteed at signing. $23.5M new money average. Nicely done. The #Bears and star pass-rusher Khalil Mack have agreed to terms on a massive 6-year, $141M contract extension, source said. Total value: $155M over 7. $90M guaranteed. $60M fully guaranteed at signing. $23.5M new money average. Nicely done.

This season was traveling along similar lines for Mack, playing all seven games before his foot injury in Week 3 as he played through the pain for the franchise. Many hope that this foot issue will not linger for the rest of his career as we have seen players who are notoriously good with injuries get struck down with something that seems minor at the time, only to keep them out consistently for a period of time.

While some have said that the six-year $141 million deal was a big chunk to pay for a linebacker, in Mack, the Bears have one of the best pass rushers in the league. They just need him to return as healthy as possible.

Edited by Windy Goodloe