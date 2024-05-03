The Pegula family owns the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, but recently, the 50-50 agreement between Terry Pegula and Kim Pegula has been broken, according to The Athletic: Terry has filed a petition to deem his wife incapacitated and to be made her guardian, which was confirmed by a judge.

As soon as Terry got full ownership of the franchise, he transferred a small amount of equity to one of his daughters, Laura. She represented the Buffalo Bills during the league owners' meeting in March, and received equity shortly after to "satisfy a league policy that aids in succession planning".

The owner suffered a cardiac arrest a few years ago, and while she survived, one of the consequences of the brain damage caused by the lack of oxygen was aphasia, which led to significant memory issues. But perhaps the most telling part of the article was the source close to the Pegula family' brief statement to The Athletic about Kim's condition: "Kim's not coming back".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jessica Pegula: daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula is a superstar tennis player

The Pegulas have three children together. One of their children, Jessica, is currently the second highest-ranked American tennis player in the WTA rankings - in fact, she's No. 5 in the world, just below Iga Swiatek from Poland, Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus, Coco Gauff from the USA and Elena Rybakina from Tunisia.

Pegula enjoyed a breakout year in 2022, reaching three Grand Slam quarterfinals and breaking into the top 5 for the first time. She struggled a bit in 2023, but has still kept a great level and has been competitive ever since.

Cardiac arrest also hurt Bills player Damar Hamlin in 2023

A few months after owner Kim Pegula suffered a cardiac arrest that left her in ailing condition, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fell ill to the same problem midway through the first quarter of a crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals late in the 2022 season.

Hamlin, however, was quickly rescued by medical staff from both teams and was able to not only return to a normal life, but also to the NFL.