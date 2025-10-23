Kimani Vidal or Jordan Mason: Who should I start for Week 8 Fantasy Football

Kimani Vidal's Los Angeles Chargers and Jordan Mason's Minnesota Vikings are on a collision course set to hit on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 PM EST. The game is set up to start Week 8 off right, but fantasy managers have an early question on their hands. Should they go with the Chargers running back or the Vikings running back?
Luckily, Sportskeeda has your back. Here's a look at Vidal and Mason and a decision.
Is Kimani Vidal a good fantasy pick in Week 8?
Kimani Vidal wasn't the running back Los Angeles Chargers fans expected to be starting in Week 8, but he is on deck for a starter-level quality of production. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Vidal is projected to earn 66.1 rush yards on the ground while hauling in about two catches for 26.4 yards with a 40% chance of a receiving touchdown.
With the team's running back room decimated by injuries, the load has fallen on Vidal as the makeshift bellcow. The question is whether Jim Harbaugh will accept leaning on him or instead put the game on Justin Herbert and a healthy receiver room.
Is Jordan Mason a good fantasy pick in Week 8?
Jordan Mason is a running back in a similar position to Kimani Vidal as another example of the "next man up" mentality. Mason has been working with the role for some time as Aaron Jones continues to heal. As such, he's in line for another hefty workload in Week 8.
The running back is projected to earn 82.8 rush yards with a 40% chance of a touchdown and a catch for 8.3 yards. Overall, there are worse running back candidates out there, and if you have to start Mason, you could be left with worse options.
However, is Mason a better option than Vidal?
Should I start Kimani Vidal or Jordan Mason in Week 8 fantasy football?
Kimani Vidal and Jordan Mason are expected to have relatively close nights, according to Sportskeeda's (free) Who Should I Start Tool. However, Vidal is expected to have a slightly better night overall.
Vidal is projected to earn 13.9 points compared to Mason's 12.7 points. Both backs are in for a productive night, but with the Chargers likely to spend more time ahead, there will be more opportunities for Vidal, which will earn him more points overall. Vidal gets the nod in Week 8.
