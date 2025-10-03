"Kind of a flex" - Taylor Swift reveals how Travis Kelce's attentiveness in relationship helped design perfect engagement ring

Taylor Swift talked about her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during an interview on the U.K. radio show “Heart Breakfast” on Friday. She shared how meaningful her engagement ring, and the thought behind it, is.

Swift said that Kelce had worked with jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design it. Lubeck is known for her handcrafted gold engraving, and Swift had shown Kelce a video of her work a year and a half ago, just thinking it was cool.

"He was just paying attention to everything, it turns out, because when I saw the ring I (gasped) ... I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' Taylor Swift said, "and also, you listen to me! It was like, you really know me. I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex.”

The custom ring is of a vintage design, centered around a large old mine cut diamond, a rare, hand-cut stone with a cushion-like shape that was popular in the 18th and 19th centuries.

According to Page Six, experts estimate the diamond is between seven and 10 carats and could be worth up to $1 million, due to its size and unique setting. It’s held in a classic bezel setting, wrapped with a yellow gold band that includes intricate, hand-engraved details.

Taylor Swift on how Travis Kelce has helped her become her authentic self

Taylor Swift also shared how Travis Kelce has brought out the truest version of herself, in her life and in music. As she was promoting her new album “The Life of a Showgirl” during Friday's interview, she shared how Kelce’s presence in her life has affected her, after much of her previous music was inspired by heartbreak.

"I did kind of nurture a fear early on in my career that if I wasn't truly miserable in my personal life, would I be able to write?” Swift said. “And I think that's one of the reasons I love this album so much. We were catching lightning in a bottle every time we were writing songs for this record.

"And I do think someone in your life who fuels you, who makes you more you … everyone in my life is like, 'You've never been so yourself.’ This person came into my life and everybody’s been like, ‘You’ve never been so you,' and I think that comes through in music.”

Taylor Swift's songs “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Opalite” both reference him in her music, with Opalite nodding to his October birthstone.

