“King Poles wins another offseason” - NFL fans hype Bears for spending $43,500,000 to sign Grady Jarrett

The Chicago Bears have been one of the most active teams throughout the NFL offseason so far. They added another significant player in defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who was released on Monday by the Atlanta Falcons.

Ad

Adam Schefter reported that Jarrett signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with $28.5 million guaranteed to help improve the Chicago Bears' defensive line.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to social media to discuss how the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have been very aggressive throughout the offseason thus far.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"What a signing. Great move here by a top 10 team in the league," one person posted to social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"What a move Bears are cooking today," another fan posted under the Schefter tweet.

Fans continued to showcase their excitement with how the Bears have been bolstering their roster.

"Love this! W/ Dayo (who plays inside & out) & Grady, Bears add heft to the D-Line to shore up the run. Both rush the passer. Dexter, Billings, Grady & Zacch on inside. Sweat, Dayo, Booker on the outside is a legit rotation. Can realistically take Jeanty at 10 or go up to get Abdul," one Bears fan noted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Da Bears are for real this free agency!" someone else responded to the tweet.

Grady Jarrett played in all 17 games with the Falcons last season and had 53 total tackles (30 solo, 23 assisted) with 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. It will be interesting to see how he does with the Chicago Bears going forward.

What other moves have the Chicago Bears made this offseason so far?

The Chicago Bears had clear holes in their roster and have begun to address them this offseason. It began with trading for offensive guard Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams for a 2025 sixth-round pick. However, that was not enough, as they would later trade a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for offensive guard Joe Thuney.

Ad

In terms of free agent signings outside of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, the team completed the overhaul of the interior offensive line by signing center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million ($28 million guaranteed) contract. They also added another member to the defensive line, signing defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed) contract.

The Chicago Bears could be finishing up their moves ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. If so, this has to be viewed as a success for Bears fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.