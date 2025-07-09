Kirk Cousins drops absurd dating analogy on missing Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison after Falcons move on Netflix's Quarterback

Kirk Cousins is one of three quarterbacks appearing on Season 2 of Netflix's Quarterback. The perennial Pro Bowler is preparing for his second season with the Atlanta Falcons.

During a segment of the show, Cousins remembered his time with the Minnesota Vikings, which involved targeting pacey wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. He used an interesting dating analogy to hammer home the point. Cousins said:

"When you see someone dating the person you used to date in like high school or college your like, I used to throw to Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson. And now someone else is enjoying doing that."

Cousins was probably referring to Sam Darnold, who replaced him in Minnesota for the 2024 season. Darnold earned his first Pro Bowl selection after some stellar showings from Jefferson and Addison in the 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, Cousins struggled for consistency in Atlanta and was eventually benched for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Cousins played some of the best football of his career with Jefferson catching the ball. Cousins and Jefferson were instrumental in tearing apart opposing defenses for four seasons. Addison joined the party for the 2023 campaign, nearly reaching 1,000 receiving yards primarily off Cousins' impeccable ball placement.

What's next for Kirk Cousins?

Barring any unforeseen scenarios, Kirk Cousins will start the 2025 season as a backup. This will be the first time since the 2014 campaign that Cousins will be the QB2 entering a regular-season opener.

The Falcons have been vocal in their desire to have Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. That makes Cousins the most expensive backup quarterback in the NFL, and a prime trade target for a team looking for a chiseled veteran with playoff experience.

There were trade rumors surrounding Cousins in the lead-up to the 2025 NFL draft. However, none of those rumors materialized, and Cousins remains the second-string QB on the depth chart.

Next up for Cousins is training camp and the preseason. He'll look to put in a good showing in preseason, just in case a potential suitor is watching ahead of the opening week of the regular season.

