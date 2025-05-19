Kirk Cousins' ex-teammate gives verdict on CeeDee Lamb - George Pickens WR1 battle in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys' trade for George Pickens continues to be an important topic of discussion in the NFL. The pair of Pickens and CeeDee Lamb is set to become one of the best in the league, creating many problems for opposing defenses with their passing game.

Lamb has long been considered one of the best wide receivers in the league. However, the need for a number two was clear. Brandin Cooks finished the 2024 season with just 259 yards, and depth at the position was a big need entering the offseason. The trade for Pickens erased most of the concerns.

Former NFL wide receiver Pierre Garçon believes that Pickens' addition could unlock a new level for Dallas' offense. He appeared on Kay Adams' Up & Adams Show, and gave his thoughts on how they'll help Dak Prescott during the 2025 season:

"Obviously, CeeDee's been there longer, so that's set in stone. But, you know, as far as gameday, both of them are number ones. It's great for the quarterback, you know, to have two number-one options on either side. Obviously, the numbers won't be 'hey, you're number one,' but physically talent, you know, both of those guys can play well, and I'm excited for those guys to be on the same team and for those weapons to flourish."

George Pickens says the Cowboys have a "winning culture"

In his first press conference after moving from Pittsburgh to Dallas, the receiver was asked about a perceived opinion that he's a problem in the locker room. He decided against criticizing his own team, instead focusing on a positive answer about his new home:

“I can’t really change anyone’s opinion of me personally. I just continue to grow. I feel like everybody in the world has to grow. I’m trying to build a winning culture, which they already have with the Cowboys. I’m just glad to be joining it."

He has only one year left on his contract, and the Cowboys are expected to let him play out his rookie deal before submitting an extension proposal. George had 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the 2024 season.

