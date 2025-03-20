Kirk Cousins shares his son's witty take on Mississippi State during wife Julie’s educational play session

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a clip on his story featuring his wife, Julie Hampton, and his son, Turner. In the video, Julie appeared to be playing an education-based board game with her son. Cousins added a text to narrate the incident. He wrote:

“Julie: American or Mississippi State?

Turner: Sippy State.”

Kirk Cousins at his home with wife Julie Hampton and son Turner

Cousins also added his response to the adorable family moment. He wrote:

“How you fill out your bracket when you don’t read or write well yet… you dictate!”

If there is anything that the former Minnesota Vikings QB enjoys as much as football, it is spending time with his family at home, and he is doing the same this offseason. The family celebrated Turner’s birthday last week by visiting Legoland in Florida.

Cousins took to Instagram on March 11 and posted a picture of himself and his six-year-old son, Turner, in front of the gate. He captioned:

“After all the Lego builds we’ve done together, we had to visit Legoland for Turner’s 6th birthday. PS—Check the shoes!”

In another post from last month, Cousins took his sons to the visitor complex at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He posted a picture along with his two sons, Cooper and Turner, and captioned:

“We choose to go to the moon & do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

These moments highlight Cousins' efforts to help build the academic side of his children. He also ensures that his children develop an interest in sports, as he takes them to watch NFL and NBA games.

Kirk Cousins to feature in the second season of Netflix's 'Quarterback'

During an interview with People in 2023 while promoting his appearance in the Quarterback series, Cousins revealed that his sons are still learning the game.

“I don’t think they quite understand it yet, but each year they take another step towards really playing a part of it, which has been fun for me,” Kirk said. “And so I made it a goal to play long enough before I retire that my boys could really remember it and will have enjoyed being a part of it.”

Cousins will be part of the second season of the Quarterback series as well, along with Joe Burrow and Jared Goff. The series is expected to be released by July.

