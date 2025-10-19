Kirk Cousins' son Cooper ticks off major bucket list item as Julie Cousins drops update from Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss game

With the trade deadline approaching, Kirk Cousins has been working with the Atlanta Falcons to find him a new home after Michael Penix Jr. became the starter. While Cousins was busy at work, his wife Julie took their son Cooper to his first Georgia Bulldogs game on Saturday.The mother-son duo visited Sanford Stadium to cheer for the Bulldogs as they beat the Ole Miss Rebels 43-35. Julie also shared a clip on her Instagram story in which Cooper cheered for the Bulldogs.&quot;Go Dawgs! Coop's first UGA game!&quot; Julie wrote.Kirk Cousins' son Cooper ticks off major bucket list item with mom Julie (Image Credit: Julie/IG)Julie and Kirk Cousins share two sons, Cooper and Turner. The couple welcomed their first son, Cooper, on September 27, 2017. Julie gave birth to her second son, Turner, on March 10, 2019. Julie's attendance at the college football game came almost a week after the Falcons' quarterback opened up about his approach to dealing with the looming trade deadline.“Right now, it’s just about the role I’m in,&quot; Cousins said according to Underdog NFL. &quot;And focused on helping us win football games and being ready for the next challenges we face. I’ll stay sharp, and you never know what the league will bring.&quot;Kirk Cousins' wife Julie penned down an emotional note celebrating QB's 14 years in NFL2025 is Kirk Cousins' 14th year in the NFL. The quarterback joined the league in 2012 when the Washington Commanders drafted him in the fourth round. Having entered his 14th year in the NFL was an accomplishment that was celebrated by his fans and wife Julie.On August 13, Julie Cousins shared an Instagram post from her family's visit to the Falcons' training camp. It featured a handful of pictures of Cooper and Turner with their father, along with an adorable family picture of the four. In the caption, Julie penned down an emotional note to celebrate the quarterback's special career achievement.&quot;Celebrating our 14th year in the NFL with a fun visit to training camp! We went down memory lane visiting with Randy and Romonda Jordan, Trevor Siemian, and Ed Donatell!' Julie wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShortly before Julie's training camp visit, Falcons coach Raheem Morris shared a clear verdict on Kirk Cousins' trade status.