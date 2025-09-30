  • home icon
  "This man has NEVER been sharp": NFL fans react as Kirk Cousins reveals approach to Nov. 4 trade deadline

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 30, 2025 17:38 GMT
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
Kirk Cousins is putting his focus squarely on the Atlanta Falcons for now.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 4, there is speculation that he may be a good rental player for teams in desperate need of an experienced quarterback.

“Right now, it’s just about the role I’m in, and focused in on helping us win football games and being ready for the next challenges we face. I’ll stay sharp, and you never know what the league will bring,” said Cousins.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Some fans online found Cousins’ comments amusing.

“This man has NEVER been sharp, EVER,” said one person.
“He don’t care cuz he getting paid 27.5 million a year to sit on the bench,” said another.
“I dont see anyone picking up that contact for half a season,” said a fan.

Cousins came to the Falcons as the starter in 2024, but his struggles throughout the season eventually saw him relegated to the bench in favour of Michael Pennix Jr. He’s earning a base salary of $27.5 million to hold a clipboard and watch the Falcons play this season.

For others, though, there’s one team that should have Cousins on their mind.

The Bengals lost Joe Burrow to a turf toe injury in their Week Two victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former first overall pick, who guided them to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2021 season, will require surgery and could miss up to three months of action.

They’ve been going with Jake Browning as his replacement, but many believe that, given the team’s desire to win now, it’d be advantageous for Cincinnati to go after him. Cousins has five games worth of playoff experience and is the only NFL quarterback to ever throw for at least 450 yards with three different teams.

Kirk Cousins could be a “distraction” for the Falcons

It’s been clear for a while that barring an injury, Cousins doesn’t fit into the Falcons’ plans this season. His staying would suggest he’d serve as a mentor for Pennix Jr. However, having the veteran on the sidelines may be more of a hindrance than anything.

“Is Kirk Cousins’ continued presence bad for Michael Penix Jr.’s development?” questioned ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi.
While suggesting they may turn to Cousins if there’s a playoff spot on the line, Raimondi adds that:

“Atlanta has to hope it won’t be a distraction in camp when Cousins will lead the second team in practice and perhaps get preseason game reps.”

The Falcons are currently second in the NFC South with a 2-2 record.

