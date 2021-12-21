WATCH: Kirk Cousins throws arguably the WORST INT of the 2021 NFL season

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been known to throw horrible interceptions from time to time. Five times in his NFL career, Cousins has finished with double-digit interceptions, but this year he has taken care of the football.

But that was only until last week when he threw two picks in the win over Pittsburgh. Currently locked in a battle with the Chicago Bears in a low-scoring affair, Cousins produced quite possibly the worst interception of the NFL season.

With just under a minute left in the first half and facing a third-and-nine, Cousins was trying to get points at the end of the half. But what he ended up doing was throwing possibly the weirdest interception of the season.

Cousins dropped back and launched the ball downfield. But there was something odd: the only player anywhere near the vicinity of the ball was a Bears safety who must have thanked Cousins for the easiest interception of his career.

Watch below.

The Big Lead @TheBigLead Kirk Cousins arguably threw the funniest interception of the season right here.



Kirk Cousins arguably threw the funniest interception of the season right here. https://t.co/rn1aEUB9yW

Also read: Has any NFL player ever won back-to-back NFL MVP awards?

At first glance, it looked like Cousins simply misread the defense. But on closer examination, it appeared that wide receiver Justin Jefferson was pulled down by a defender; and it became clear that Jefferson was meant to be where Cousins threw the ball.

Nevertheless, the Bears could not cataplize on the interception and the score remained 10-3 going into half time. As one can imagine, the interception got quite the response from fans.

A Twitter user named Free Miles Sanders declared that the interception was "the most Kirk Cousins interception" they had ever seen.

Free Miles Sanders @NateTheBaptist Kirk Cousins just threw the most Kirk Cousins interception I've ever seen Kirk Cousins just threw the most Kirk Cousins interception I've ever seen

Prominent media company Barstool Sports also gave their thoughts on Cousins' interception and pulled no punches with what they thought of it.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Very well may be the most embarrassing throw in NFL history Very well may be the most embarrassing throw in NFL history https://t.co/6dSqKW93MC

The Vikings are still well in the NFC playoff hunt, and winning against the Bears will keep them in the pack chasing a wildcard berth. However, one thing that they cannot allow to happen is for Cousins to give the ball away.

He has been good at protecting it so far this season; but questionable throws like the one tonight are slowly creeping back into his game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: NFL faces serious allegations from National Fraternal Order Of Police for donating $300,000 to Anti-Police Groups

Edited by Piyush Bisht