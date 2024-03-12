Kirk Cousins' wife Julie bids Vikings fans goodbye after six long years as QB moves to Falcons on $180,000,000 deal in free agency

Kirk Cousins' free agency move was always tipped as the biggest domino to fall in 2024's quarterback carousel. That domino fell pretty early into the National Football League's legal tampering window which opened on Monday, March 12.

Minutes into the opening of the window, reports emerged that Cousins would opt to test free agency and hold talks with the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons.

The two sides swiftly came to an agreement on a new deal which ties Cousins down in Atlanta for four years. Cousins' agent Mike McCartney announced the deal, which is likely to be the QB's last big payday in the NFL.

It appears Kirk Cousins' wife Julie has already started packing for Atlanta. In an Instagram post this morning, she penned a few words bidding Vikings fans goodbye.

Kirk Cousins' wife Julie looks back on six strong years with the Minnesota Vikings

In a carousel post reminiscing about their memories in Minnesota, Julie Cousins wrote:

"We came to Minnesota 6 years ago when Cooper was just 6 month [sic] old and Turner came shortly after!! Time flies when you’re having fun! I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped us build our life in Minnesota over the past 6 years. We have the most beautiful memories we will cherish forever!"

It could be likely that Cousins' wife Julie also played a role in the quarterback signing with the Falcons in free agency. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this month, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said:

“My wife’s talking to Julie Cousins. I’m hanging around for some of the conversation. I picked some things out from that conversation and I come away from that conversation thinking it’s Minnesota or Atlanta.

"I got the sense that maybe there was a little frustration that the Vikings have had a long time to work out a deal with Kirk."

2024 Free Agency: How much money are the Atlanta Falcons paying Kirk Cousins?

The Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal. The contract will be made official when the new league year opens on March 13.

Kirk Cousins Falcons contract breakdown (Numbers via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero)

$50 million signing bonus

$90 million guaranteed over next two seasons

Additional $10 million guaranteed in 2026

Total of $100 million in guaranteed money