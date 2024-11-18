Kirk Cousins' wife Julie embraces Falcons QB post heart breaking 38-6 Broncos loss

In the wake of, probably, Kirk Cousins' most devastating defeat this season, Julie Cousins offered a powerful moment of support.

Her Instagram story on Nov. 17 captured an emotional embrace with her husband following the team's 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins and Julie Cousins / Image via Instagram / @juliehcousins

Just days before this loss, Julie Cousins shared heartwarming moments from the team's training facility. On Thursday, she posted Instagram stories of her two children, Cooper and Turner, playing freely in the indoor fitness area.

Her videos captured children laughing and running among exercise bikes and giant balls. In one clip, the kids even climbed on treadmills with a Falcons coach nearby. "And let us play on their equipment!" Julie quipped, showcasing the family's playful connection to the team.

This lighthearted Thursday visit stood in stark contrast to Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix thoroughly dismantled the Falcons' defense, completing 27 of 33 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns.

The Falcons' defensive struggles were painfully evident. They allowed 400 yards of offense and managed only one sack throughout the entire game. Safety Justin Simmons didn't mince words about the team's performance.

Falcons face critical defensive reckoning amid Kirk Cousins' rollercoaster week

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn

Falcons safety Justin Simmons was clear in his reaction to the massive defeat.

"I'm disappointed in our lack of execution," Simmons admitted post-game.

He highlighted critical issues like poor tackling and the inability to disrupt the Broncos' offensive rhythm. The team's defensive stats tell a grim story – ranking 25th in yards allowed with 357.1 per game.

Coach Raheem Morris hinted at potential changes during the upcoming bye week.

"We always look at that (possible changes)," he said post-game. "You get two weeks to get healthy, prepare yourself to get better."

The loss exposed multiple vulnerabilities. The Falcons failed to generate a turnover for the fifth time this season. Their record speaks volumes: 1-4 when they don't create turnovers, 2-1 when they do.

For Julie and Kirk Cousins, the weekend was a rollercoaster. From playful family moments at the training facility to a heartbreaking NFL loss.

The family's Thursday visit showcased a different side of NFL life. Children laughing, climbing on equipment, and experiencing the behind-the-scenes world of professional football.

As the Falcons prepare for their bye week, the Kirk Cousins family's story offers a poignant narrative.

