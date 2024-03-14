Kirk Cousins and wife Julie go house hunting after QB's $180,000,000 move to Atlanta

Kirk Cousins is on his way to begin a new chapter in his life.

After signing with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins' time with the Minnesota Vikings came to an end. Cousins and his family are now ready to embrace the new move as they look forward to the 2024 NFL season. The first step, of course, is to look for a house in Atlanta.

Julie Cousins took to Instagram, sharing a small glimpse into their time in Atlanta.

Kirk Cousins, wife Julie and his children begin house hunting in Atlanta (From:@juliehcousins)

First, she shared a song that she said had been their anthem throughout the offseason. Later, she shared a picture of herself in a car with one of the kids in the backseat, writing:

"Day 1 of house hunting."

Julie also posted an adorable image of the kids (Cooper and Turner) posing with Cousins as they signed the contract.

A few days ago, Julie took to recapping their time with the Vikings. She mentioned how their kids grew up in their six years in Minnesota, confident that they would forever cherish the memories they made.

"Time flies when you're having fun! I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped us build our life in Minnesota over the past 6 years. We have the most beautiful memories we will cherish forever."

Kirk Cousins bids bittersweet goodbye to Vikings after $180,000,000 deal with Falcons

As the offseason kicked off, Cousins had to address the Vikings fanbase as he decided to sign with Atlanta. He referred to the event as "bittersweet", mainly because he had to say goodbye to the Vikings.

He began by thanking his "tremendous" teammates, coaches, staff and ownership and was grateful for everyone's continued support.

"A quarterback really doesn't have to change without great people around him, and for six seasons in Minnesota, I had great people around me, and I don't that that for granted."

Cousins added:

"I would also like to say thank you to the people of Minnesota, the people of the Twin Cities, and the people who did life with on a daily basis around our great state of Minnesota."

With Cousins signing a $180 million contract, fans in Atlanta remain hopeful about the move.