"Klutch SUVs are on the way at 100mph" - NFL fans react as LeBron James' DM to Rachel Bush, wife of Jordan Poyer, resurfaces amid Drake beef

NBA legend LeBron James has been in the spotlight this offseason, more recently, when he was spotted in France with his wife Savannah, vibing to a Kendrick Lamar soundtrack in which the rapper dissed Drake. Amid James' speculated beef with Drake, a resurfaced post about the NBA star DM'ing Instagram model Rachel Bush in 2016 went viral on X.Bush was dating Jordan Poyer at the time, and is currently married to the NFL safety. She had taken a screengrab of James' Instagram DM and tweeted it. The tweet resurfaced on Tuesday, and fans had some wild reactions.&quot;Dem klutch SUVs are on the way at 100mph,&quot; one fan said.𝔟𝔟𝔶 𝔭𝔩𝔲𝔱𝔬 @wakeupchandonLINKdem klutch SUVs are on the way at 100mph&quot;Living through that Rachel Bush s**t in real time,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Everyone back In the day remembers this,&quot; a fan said.Here are some more reactions from fans, who aimed to defend LeBron James.&quot;Ong stop playing with my goat,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Bro with that 2003 Rizz. LOL,&quot; another fan said.&quot;ayo chill man,&quot; one fan said.According to reports, Poyer and Bush began dating in 2015. They reportedly grew close with each other on X (then known as Twitter).Poyer and Bush welcomed a baby girl, Aliyah, in December 2016. The couple married on Feb. 17, 2018, at a ceremony in Jamaica.Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush clarifies receiving a DM from LeBron JamesRachel Bush (L) and Jordan Poyer - Source: GettyIn April 2016, Rachel Bush appeared on the &quot;Billy Madison Show,&quot; to explain the screenshot she tweeted about LeBron James' Instagram DM.&quot;He (James) has a wife and two, three kids,&quot; Bush said. &quot;He respects them, I respect him. They have certain people running their pages sometimes. You get DMed by multiple people. That has been the scenario, where their friends or their manager have tried to talk to me pretending to be them.&quot;James married his wife Savannah in September 2013. The couple has three children together, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.James, a four-time NBA champion, plans to enter his 23rd season in the league in the 2025-26 season. However, it remains to be seen whether he will continue playing with the LA Lakers.Meanwhile, Poyer played the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins. He is currently a free agent heading into the 2025 season.