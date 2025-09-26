  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Knicks star Josh Hart's request to meet Taylor Swift draws strong 4-word reaction from Jason Kelce 

Knicks star Josh Hart's request to meet Taylor Swift draws strong 4-word reaction from Jason Kelce 

By Arnold
Modified Sep 26, 2025 18:18 GMT
Knicks star Josh Hart
Knicks star Josh Hart's request to meet Taylor Swift draws strong 4-word reaction from Jason Kelce (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL in the 2024 offseason. However, the former Philadelphia Eagles center can't seem to keep himself away from making headlines.

Ad

Kelce was a special guest on New York Knicks stars Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson's podcast, "Roommates Show," during a live taping on Thursday. When Brunson said that Hart wanted to meet Taylor Swift, the former NFL star had a hilarious response.

"Get in line buddy," Kelce said playfully, implying that Hart wasn’t the only one interested in meeting the pop star.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Swift is soon going to be Jason's sister in law. The pop music star got engaged to Jason's younger brother, Travis Kelce, in August.

According to reports, Travis and Swift began dating in the summer of 2023. Since then, the two have been spotted together at numerous events.

Swift has often attended Chiefs games to support Travis, and the NFL star has also appeared at her concerts.

Swift and Travis announced their engagement via an Instagram post on Aug. 26.

Ad
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Swift wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Swift appeared on Jason and Travis' "New Heights" podcast just a few days before announcing their engagement.

Jason Kelce predicts Eagles' "Tush Push" play might get banned

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce - Source: Getty
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce - Source: Getty

Jason Kelce offered his take on the Eagles' controversial "Tush Push" play this week.

Ad
"I think the play is done," Kelce said via Fox on Friday. "I think that there’s a lot of people within the league, at multiple levels, that want the play to be gone, which is fine. I think we’ll still go back to running quarterback sneak, and I’m sure they’ll figure out ways to be successful. I’m not really that concerned with it, to be very candid."

Kelce played his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles. He won the Super Bowl with them in 2018 and earned seven Pro Bowl honors.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications