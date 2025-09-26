Knicks star Josh Hart's request to meet Taylor Swift draws strong 4-word reaction from Jason Kelce 

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL in the 2024 offseason. However, the former Philadelphia Eagles center can't seem to keep himself away from making headlines.Kelce was a special guest on New York Knicks stars Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson's podcast, &quot;Roommates Show,&quot; during a live taping on Thursday. When Brunson said that Hart wanted to meet Taylor Swift, the former NFL star had a hilarious response.&quot;Get in line buddy,&quot; Kelce said playfully, implying that Hart wasn’t the only one interested in meeting the pop star.Swift is soon going to be Jason's sister in law. The pop music star got engaged to Jason's younger brother, Travis Kelce, in August.According to reports, Travis and Swift began dating in the summer of 2023. Since then, the two have been spotted together at numerous events.Swift has often attended Chiefs games to support Travis, and the NFL star has also appeared at her concerts.Swift and Travis announced their engagement via an Instagram post on Aug. 26.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.&quot; Swift wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.Swift appeared on Jason and Travis' &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast just a few days before announcing their engagement.Jason Kelce predicts Eagles' &quot;Tush Push&quot; play might get bannedFormer Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce - Source: GettyJason Kelce offered his take on the Eagles' controversial &quot;Tush Push&quot; play this week.&quot;I think the play is done,&quot; Kelce said via Fox on Friday. &quot;I think that there’s a lot of people within the league, at multiple levels, that want the play to be gone, which is fine. I think we’ll still go back to running quarterback sneak, and I’m sure they’ll figure out ways to be successful. I’m not really that concerned with it, to be very candid.&quot;Kelce played his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles. He won the Super Bowl with them in 2018 and earned seven Pro Bowl honors.