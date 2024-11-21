  • home icon
  Kristin Juszczyk has 5-word reaction to snowstorm in Lambeau Field ahead of 49ers-Packers showdown

Kristin Juszczyk has 5-word reaction to snowstorm in Lambeau Field ahead of 49ers-Packers showdown

By Shanu Singh
Modified Nov 21, 2024 18:58 GMT
NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Winter is coming, and Lambeau Field has already been blanketed in snow ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' clash against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. While 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is likely completely focused on the game, his wife has made preparations for the weather.

On Thursday, Kristin Juszczyk took to Instagram to share her reaction to the conditions. Kristin posted a reel from the 49ers account featuring a clip from the stadium, highlighting the snow covering it.

"I have the perfect outfit."
Kristin Juszczyk has 5-word reaction to snowstorm in Lambeau Field ahead of 49ers-Packers showdown (Image Source: Kristin/Instagram)
Kristin Juszczyk has 5-word reaction to snowstorm in Lambeau Field ahead of 49ers-Packers showdown (Image Source: Kristin/Instagram)

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin is a designer, often showcasing her talent through the outfits she wears for 49ers games. Kristin's Instagram story hints she has designed an outfit specifically for the game.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin opened up about Taylor Swift's contribution to boosting merchandise business

Kristin Juszczyk owns DesignsByKristin, which deals in customized outfits and merchandise. The realtor-turned-designer got her first share of fame last season when Taylor Swift wore a Travis Kelce-themed jacket Juszczyk designed for the singer.

According to Kristin, Swift played a significant role in boosting her career as a designer. The designer praised Swift during an interview with PageSix last month.

"She single-handedly changed my career. I feel like I owe her everything, truly. It was such a pinch-me moment seeing her wear something of mine, and it just completely changed the trajectory of everything that I was doing. She opened up so many doors for me. And she looked amazing!" Kristin said.

Apart from that, Kristin Juszczyk also made an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' in June this year. During her time at the show, she didn't miss a chance to shout out Swift for bringing her brand into the limelight.

"I've been at this for so long, and this year, I think I came to a realization, making it for myself, it's not getting the traction that I wanted. This year, I told myself, 'I'm really going to try and make some stuff for other people'. And I never thought I'd be able to make it for the people that I ended up dressing."

Before turning into a designer, Kristin Juszczyk was set to start her career in real estate, getting a realtor’s license in Maryland.

