San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk married longtime partner Rochelle Searight on Saturday, in a private ceremony with some close friends and family. One of the first acknowledgments came from Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk.

Kristin shared an Instagram story on Sunday with the caption:

“Congratulations you two!”

Kristin Juszczyk drops 3-word message as Brandon Aiyuk and Rochelle get married, Credits: Instagram/kristinjuszczyk

Aiyuk wore a white tuxedo with black pants, while Rochelle chose an off-shoulder white dress. The ceremony’s backdrop had green trees and floral arrangements with white and pink roses. Aiyuk walked down the aisle holding his four-year-old son Braylon’s hands.

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels was among the guests who attended the wedding.

Rochelle and Aiyuk’s relationship began in college at Arizona State University. They relocated to California in 2020 after the Niners drafted Aiyuk. That year, they welcomed their son. Rochelle, a cosmetologist and influencer, often shares updates on social media about the WR’s career and their life together.

Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL sustained last season. Before the injury, he’d signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with San Francisco on August 30. He played seven games before the season-ending injury, recording 25 receptions for 374 yards.

Kristin Juszczyk reveals surprise renovation led by HGTV designer Galey Alix

Kristin Juszczyk revealed on Tuesday that she is undergoing a surprise home renovation. The fashion designer and founder of the “Off Season” brand shared the news on Instagram, explaining that she has no knowledge of the renovation details, including design choices and materials.

“I’m getting a full surprise renovation,” she said in the video. “Like, full surprise that I don’t know the color of our walls, the stone, nothing.”

As mentioned in the post's caption, celebrity designer Galey Alix is leading the project.

The announcement comes during an active offseason for the Juszczyk household. The Niners briefly released Kyle Juszczyk on March 11 before re-signing with the team on March 19 to a two-year, $8 million deal. He earned his ninth consecutive Pro Bowl nomination in 2024 after recording 19 receptions for 200 yards and three total TDs.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

