Kristin Juszczyk flaunts stylish date night fit as NFL offseason picks up

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, shared an Instagram story on Jan. 23 highlighting her date night. She paired blue denim with a tied-front shirt and accessorized with her Gucci bag.

The caption on her story read:

“Date Night (white heart emoji).”

Kristin Juszczyk IG status on 23 Jan.

Kristin, a professional fashion designer, showcased her impeccable style by pairing a brown-black Nike shirt with a matching Gucci bag.

The bag, featuring a canvas print with a detachable shoulder strap, is part of the Gucci x Balenciaga Hourglass Hacker Series and is priced at $4,545 on 1st Dibs. The Nike x Cactus Plant Flea Market polo shirt, also from her outfit, is priced at approximately $125.85 on Nike’s official website.

From her other IG story, it seems the couple spent their evening at SAP Center in San Jose, which hosted an NHL game between the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators. The game ended in a 6–5 victory for the Predators, thanks to two goals by Filip Forsberg.

Excited by Forsberg’s performance, Kristin shared another Instagram story, tagging both Forsberg and his wife, Erin Alvey.

Kristin Juszczyk IG status for NHL game

Kyle and Kristin have been enjoying their offseason, as the 49ers failed to make the playoffs this year. Despite Kyle earning another All-Pro selection (second team) for his solid performance, the team ended the season with a 6–11 record.

Injuries to key players like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams significantly impacted their season.

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk launch their Off Season Brand

Kristin, however, gave her husband another reason to celebrate. The couple recently launched their own sports clothing brand, Off Season, aptly named for its timing. Kristin officially announced the launch on Instagram on Jan. 2, with a caption that read:

“Today we are proud to announce that we have teamed up to launch Off Season! @offseasonbrand, a premium fan apparel brand, in partnership with the NFL and Fanatics.”

The brand is already making waves by offering stylish apparel for men and women. Kristin’s custom puffer jackets, a hit last year with celebrities like Taylor Swift and Brandi Mahomes, have made a comeback in the clothing line.

A recent reel on her Instagram even showcased a similar puffer jacket for the Buffalo Bills, suggesting that the couple might be rooting for them against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday.

