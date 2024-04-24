Kristin Juszczyk has a special message for her husband, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who turned 33 on Tuesday.

The breakout fashion designer congratulated the eight-time Pro Bowler and first-time All-Pro on Instagram:

"You are what dreams are made of! Thank you for supporting me endlessly, while being my biggest role model! I’m the luckiest girl to call you mine ❤️ I love you x a million!"

Kristin Juszczyk among those to receive Taylor Swift's latest album merchandise

It seems that the Juszczyks have become Swifties (a term for fans of Taylor Swift) this year, as Kristin Juszczyk designed a jacket for the multi-platinum pop superstar to wear to games.

Speaking to PEOPLE before Super Bowl LVIII, she said that she "winged" the entire design and manufacturing process because of lack of time and information:

"No one will believe this, but it's true - I had nobody's measurements. I asked (Patrick Mahomes' wife) Brittany, 'Hey, I would be honored to just be able to make something for Taylor. Would you be able to pass it along? Like zero pressure whatsoever. I don't expect her to wear it. It would just be an honor to gift it to her.'

"And she said, 'Yeah, of course.' So I googled Taylor Swift's height."

Swift must have liked the final product, as two months later, she gifted Kristin Juszczyk a sweatsuit and bracelet themed after her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. Kristin posted images on her Instagram Stories with the caption:

"I know what I'm wearing & listening to all weekend/month/year/long! Thank you @taylorswift"

Funnily enough, her husband then saw the clothing and decided that he was not going to be left out:

"Kyle immediately ordered himself a matching set"

Kyle Juszczyk's Taylor Swift-themed sweatsuit Mecole Hardman's girlfriend Chariah Gordon showcasing her copy of The Tortured Poets Department

The Juszczyks were not the only NFL personalities to receive merchandise related to The Tortured Poets Department, though.

Charian Gordon, the girlfiend of Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown in the overtime period of the 2024 Super Bowl, received a vinyl copy of the album and showcased it on her own Instagram Stories.