  • home icon
  • NFL
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Kristin Juszczyk reveals "creative" secret to attract Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes loved custom attire

Kristin Juszczyk reveals "creative" secret to attract Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes loved custom attire

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 08, 2025 18:22 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet (Credits: IMAGN)

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, offered a look at how she builds the custom game-day pieces. Her pieces have caught the attention of stars such as Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.

Ad

The designer and co-founder of the apparel brand "Off Season" shared her process in an Instagram video on Sunday, produced as a paid partnership with Autodesk.

In the clip, Kristin Juszczyk described how design tools help her refine each garment before she begins stitching.

"My creative process for each custom piece I design involves a lot of trial and error," Kristin captioned the post.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Luckily, with the support of @autodesk tools I can save a ton of time on the front end, before even touching my sewing machine, ensuring the finished product is high quality and executed to perfection."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Kristin has turned a personal hobby into a fast-growing sportswear label. Off-Season, which she launched in January with business partner Emma Grede, has introduced NFL-inspired ready-to-wear apparel. As of Thursday, it released its first women’s basketball collection.

“Fans are the heartbeat of sports culture ... they bring the energy, loyalty and passion that makes it all so special,” Juszczyk told SI Swimsuit in January.
Ad
“Designing for them means creating something that not only reflects their team pride but also empowers them to express themselves in a fresh, authentic way ... Fashion allows people to make their fandom their own.”

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife grabs attention with her new game day look

Ad

Kristin Juszczyk's designs have drawn celebrity attention. Taylor Swift’s appearance in a hand-crafted Travis Kelce puffer jacket in 2023 put Kristin Juszczyk’s work on a national stage.

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, has supported Juszczyk by wearing her jackets at Chiefs games. She engages with Juszczyk’s posts, including her appearance at the Create & Cultivate Festival earlier this summer.

During the 49ers’ 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Kristin Juszczyk unveiled her latest look. It was a reworked gray crewneck cut into an off-the-shoulder crop top paired with denim shorts, layered with gold jewelry and red pumps.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications