Kristin Juszczyk reveals "creative" secret to attract Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes loved custom attire

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, offered a look at how she builds the custom game-day pieces. Her pieces have caught the attention of stars such as Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.The designer and co-founder of the apparel brand &quot;Off Season&quot; shared her process in an Instagram video on Sunday, produced as a paid partnership with Autodesk.In the clip, Kristin Juszczyk described how design tools help her refine each garment before she begins stitching.&quot;My creative process for each custom piece I design involves a lot of trial and error,&quot; Kristin captioned the post.&quot;Luckily, with the support of @autodesk tools I can save a ton of time on the front end, before even touching my sewing machine, ensuring the finished product is high quality and executed to perfection.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKristin has turned a personal hobby into a fast-growing sportswear label. Off-Season, which she launched in January with business partner Emma Grede, has introduced NFL-inspired ready-to-wear apparel. As of Thursday, it released its first women’s basketball collection.“Fans are the heartbeat of sports culture ... they bring the energy, loyalty and passion that makes it all so special,” Juszczyk told SI Swimsuit in January.“Designing for them means creating something that not only reflects their team pride but also empowers them to express themselves in a fresh, authentic way ... Fashion allows people to make their fandom their own.”Kyle Juszczyk’s wife grabs attention with her new game day look View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKristin Juszczyk's designs have drawn celebrity attention. Taylor Swift’s appearance in a hand-crafted Travis Kelce puffer jacket in 2023 put Kristin Juszczyk’s work on a national stage.Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, has supported Juszczyk by wearing her jackets at Chiefs games. She engages with Juszczyk’s posts, including her appearance at the Create &amp; Cultivate Festival earlier this summer.During the 49ers’ 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Kristin Juszczyk unveiled her latest look. It was a reworked gray crewneck cut into an off-the-shoulder crop top paired with denim shorts, layered with gold jewelry and red pumps.