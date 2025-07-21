Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany hypes up Kristin Juszczyk's fashion brand at 'Create & Cultivate' event

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, cheered for Kristin Juszczyk on social media. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife attended the Create &amp; Cultivate event, promoting her Off Season brand, which she launched earlier this year.Kristin shared a motivating video on her Instagram account on Sunday, giving a glimpse of her outing at the event.“When they say a woman has to slow down, become smaller, take up less space, calm down — no, absolutely no. Who says?” Kristin said in the video.She posted the reel with a two-word caption:&quot;Absolutely not.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans in the comments section cheered her. Brittany Mahomes also commented with three clapping hands emojis.Kyle Juszczyk also reacted to his wife’s post. He wrote:&quot;Can’t be stopped!&quot;Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany hypes up Kristin Juszczyk's fashion brand at 'Create &amp; Cultivate' event/@ kristinjuszczykJuszczyk has collaborated with Emma Grede to launch her new clothing brand, which focuses on sports apparel. She started the brand with unisex puffers for five NFL teams: the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.Her custom-designed clothes are popular among NFL partners. They have been worn by Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift, as well as Brittany Mahomes. Simone Biles, wife of Jonathan Owens, has also been spotted wearing a Juszczyk-designed puffer vest.When her brand launched in January, Kristin Juszczyk opened up about her designs in an interview with Vogue.“I was sitting in a cold stadium looking around and I'm seeing all these people, mostly men, wearing huge puffer jackets, and they were putting their jerseys over the jackets,” Juszczyk said. &quot;And that's when the light bulb went off—they're cold, but they’ll do anything to represent their favorite players.”She often shares glimpses of her unique designs on her social media handles. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKristin Juszczyk attended ESPY Awards in a Sydney Sweeney CinemaCon-inspired outfitKyle Juszczyk attended the 2025 ESPY Awards last week with his wife, Kristin, who shared glimpses of the outing.&quot;A night of sports &amp; gowns 😍 2025 ESPYS ✨ 📸 @lucioandreozzifoto&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore an off-shoulder corset top with a straight-fit belted skirt, pairing it with minimal jewelry. A similar dress was worn by Sydney Sweeney in April while attending the CinemaCon event. The Euphoria actress wore a silk double-faced corset and belted skirt.