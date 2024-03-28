Kristin Juszczyk reveals struggling with imposter syndrome as designer's business booms with Taylor Swift's help

Kristin Juszczyk recently revealed that she has been dealing with imposter syndrome - the psychological phenomenon of believing that one is a phony despite success.

In recent times, Juszczyk has become one of the NFL's more prominent women, largely thanks to her themed jackets.

The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle has proudly showcased her designs on social media, whether it be herself or the likes of Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift wearing them.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, she said:

"I keep pinching myself to make sure I’m awake. All I’ve ever wanted was to be a entrepreneur and to start my own line.

“It’s hard sometimes not to have imposter syndrome when you start to have success, so I struggle with that but I’m trying to just keep my head down and focus on my main goal which is to get this line off the ground. Also, I had to white out some things bc those are hopefully coming soon."

The origins of Kristin Juszczyk's "jersey jackets"

There was once a time when the name "Kristin Juszczyk" would fail to catch attention among the general populace. Speaking to PEOPLE recently, she recounted that after years of failed ideas, she finally found her stride after observing men wearing jerseys over their jackets.

"I'm just looking at them and thinking to myself, why hasn't there ever been a jacket that doubles as a jersey for these cold games?" Juszczyk said. "Everyone wants to stay warm while representing their favorite player and team.

"That's when I had the 'Eureka moment,' and the light bulb went off. I thought, 'I'm going to create a jersey jacket,'" she added.

That set her on a path of success that she never imagined would be feasible. But as her designs become more ubiquitous, she cannot help but appreciate the gifts and challenges that got her there.

"I just can't thank everyone enough for the positivity," Juszczyk said. "It's a love of mine, and I think people can feel how much I love it and how passionate I am about it."

Juszczyk's venture would finally see its zenith when none other than NFL commissioner Roger Goddell was spotted wearing one such jacket during the recent annual league meetings.