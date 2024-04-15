Kristin Juszczyk's viral Super Bowl vest auction helps raise $75,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, managed to join her husband in accomplishing something great concerning the Super Bowl. Juszczyk's San Francisco 49ers made an appearance in the Super Bowl 58 and his wife managed to help cash in for an honorable cause.

Taking to social media, she announced that she had helped raise $75,000 for the fight against cancer. Posting on Instagram, she held up a super-sized check for the big total written out to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

In other photos posted in the collection from the event, she showed off the expensive item that made the donation possible. A Super Bowl 58 vest was sold via auction, raising the amount. According to a photo of the bidding war, 124 bids were made on the vest.

The vest was black and sleeveless with a massive "58" placed in the middle. Number five was placed on the left side of the vest and eight on the right. A logo of the event was placed on the right side of the collarbone area. Some indiscernible purple text was placed along the neckline.

The item in question was called the "Officially Licensed NFL Super Bowl Puffer Vest" on the auction page.

Kristin Juszczyk rises to fame in wake of Super Bowl 58

Kristin Juszczyk at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

According to FOX News, Kyle Juszczyk's wife had been a fashion designer for a while but has recently had some items go viral. Taylor Swift can be credited in part for that as the music superstar was seen wearing one of her jackets in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Then, at the Super Bowl, Kristin Juszczyk again caught the media's attention over a jacket Kyle Juszczyk wore. The jacket featured the names and numbers of several 49ers, including Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk.

Taylor Swift isn't the only star she's designed outfits for. Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' wife, has also sported her looks. Simone Biles, wife of Jonathan Owens, also wore her designs.

